We came to Carpinteria to spend a day at the beach before heading back to our home in Oregon and, when we walked out to go to dinner, I noticed the quilted heart in a bougainvillea bush. I stopped to read the note and googled it on my phone. Normally, I would leave something like this for others to enjoy, but the website said, “if you find it, it’s meant for you”, which made me feel like I was “chosen”. I kept the heat, for now, but may decide to pass it along or keep it as a reminder that I deserve to feel special sometimes. Thank you to whomever chose this spot.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO