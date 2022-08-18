Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Lompoc Record
Cavin Ross accounts for seven TDs in Lompoc's 53-12 rout of Agoura
Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night. Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too. Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of...
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
signalscv.com
Hart drops season opener at Camarillo, 35-17
Coming into Friday night’s season-opening game between Camarillo and Hart, the programs had matched up eight times since 1957, with the series tied at four wins apiece. In this ninth competition the Scorpions took a one-game lead with a 35-17 win at Camarillo High School. The Indians (0-1) struggled...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Carpinteria, CA USA
We came to Carpinteria to spend a day at the beach before heading back to our home in Oregon and, when we walked out to go to dinner, I noticed the quilted heart in a bougainvillea bush. I stopped to read the note and googled it on my phone. Normally, I would leave something like this for others to enjoy, but the website said, “if you find it, it’s meant for you”, which made me feel like I was “chosen”. I kept the heat, for now, but may decide to pass it along or keep it as a reminder that I deserve to feel special sometimes. Thank you to whomever chose this spot.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
pacbiztimes.com
Opinion: Ventura County leaders remember Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
On the evening of Aug. 12, Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in downtown Oxnard. Here is a small sampling of the outpouring of condolences from community leaders in the days following her death:. “There was no one...
foxla.com
Smoke Odor Advisory issued for Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - An advisory was issued Sunday for Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley due to lingering smoke odor from an extinguished fire in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The smoke mixed with current weather conditions prompted the alert, and it is...
Noozhawk
Hope Ranch Vehicle Rollover Crash Sends 4 People to Santa Barbara Hospital
Four people were injured in a rollover vehicle crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision was reported around 2:03 a.m. on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive in the neighborhood near the city of Santa Barbara. Two of the four...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
SoCal on Monday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms later this week
Southern California on Monday will be mostly warm as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts later in the week.
KTLA.com
Wings Over Camarillo airshow highlights women in aviation
The 41st annual Wings Over Camarillo airshow kicked off at Camarillo Airport Saturday. The weekend-long event honors women in aviation and includes aerial feats in military aircraft. Aerial displays include the German-designed Red Bull helicopter that can fly upside down and was originally built to hunt tanks. The yearly airshow...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity
While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
