michiganradio.org
A year later, $25 million fund has awarded $0 to companies that can't afford to care for car crash victims
One year after its establishment by the state legislature, a $25 million fund designed to help financially struggling companies that take care of car crash survivors has awarded nothing. The fund was intended to help some of the agencies that saw their reimbursements cut nearly in half as part of...
michiganradio.org
Detroiters to give opinions on DTE Energy's request for rate and solar fee increases at Monday hearing
The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing in Detroit from 6-8 p.m. Monday on DTE Energy's pending rate increase. The utility has requested an increase of $388 million dollars from its residential customers. That's about an 8.8% increase. DTE also wants to charge solar customers a fee...
michiganradio.org
Board of State Canvassers approves ballot language for term limits amendment
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved ballot wording Friday for a proposed constitutional amendment going before Michigan voters this fall. The proposal would require lawmakers to file annual financial disclosure reports. It would also limit them to serving a maximum of 12 years combined in the state House and...
