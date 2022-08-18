ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa.

FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.

Someone, or a group, spray painted symbols, concerning messages and the name “Patriot Front.”

The advocacy organization Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) tracks hate groups across the U.S., and they classify Patriot Front as a white nationalist hate group.

Rickey Riley with SPLC said, “They think that white people are being replaced culturally and physically.”

Riley also said they’ve seen a spike in messaging and advertising for Patriot Front in Oklahoma.

Phil Armstrong with Greenwood Rising — a history center dedicated to teaching the world about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — told FOX23 that they have dealt with their own kind of mistreatment.

“Two months after Greenwood Rising opened, there was a large cardboard spray painted that was placed, facing our building, and it said ‘Downtown N-word town,’ with the N-word spelt out.”

Armstrong said, “It’s amazing people feel this is something that they can use to intimidate. It does not.”

He added, “Hate is hate.” And this is another reminder of why we need to spread messages of unity.

FOX23 reached out to Patriot Front and asked if they were responsible for the spray paint on the Jenks Bridge. They did not respond.

The River Parks Authority shared a quick statement:

“We ask any park patrons to report graffiti to our offices when they see it, so our maintenance staff can address it quickly.”

