Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: 6 lessons the West has learned in the 6 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Six months after sending troops into Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking that the West's unity will fracture over economic pressures and that time is on his side, writes Daniel Treisman.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Russia accuses Ukraine’s secret services of killing Putin ally’s daughter with car bomb
Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion that killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, Russia has claimed.Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, died on Saturday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed – without providing clear evidence – that the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979.It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Pakistan approves agreement draft to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar -minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
FIFA・
Anthony Fauci, Face Of US Covid Fight, To Step Down In December
Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert who became the face of America's fight against Covid-19, announced Monday that he will leave government service after more than 50 years in December, stepping down as advisor to President Joe Biden. In the chaotic early days of the pandemic, Fauci became the...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0