ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Bomb squad investigates grenade found in Palo Alto home

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1uE4_0hMh5Mep00

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities investigated a military shell and grenade found inside a Palo Alto residence, police announced Thursday in a tweet . The 2300 block of South Court was closed for three hours Thursday afternoon.

The Palo Alto Police Department was waiting for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to arrive. When they arrived, the bomb squad determined that “one of the items is safe, but they are unsure about the other.” Police did not specify if it was the military shell or the grenade.

Authorities relocated the items to Hoover Park, which is roughly half a mile away from the residence. Palo Alto police said that’s where they went to make sure the items are safe and won’t cause harm to the public. An update was sent out on 6:53 p.m. saying that device was rendered safe.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In a press release sent out Thursday night, PAPD said that someone cleaning out their family’s home found a box with the devices. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad safely detonated them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 injured, 1 dead after Mission District shooting in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people have been injured, and one person is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday in the Mission District, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Mission Street and 19th Street. Officers then arrived at the scene and saw three […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in wake of S.F. Mission District shooting that sent 3 to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco.At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.The three gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.Police didn't release the name of the deceased by Sunday evening.No arrests have been made.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunday shooting claims life of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old Asian woman during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.OPD officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of  East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.No arrests have been made and Oakland Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice."I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenade#The Bomb Squad#South Court#Nexstar Media Inc
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda townhome catches fire, producing massive flames: Video

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight Sunday. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside the structure. The fire was in a residential neighborhood with townhomes near Target and the College of Alameda. KTVU is working...
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Hit-and-run suspect charged after injuring cyclist in Pinole

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – 73-year-old Joseph Kish from Orinda was charged on Friday for a felony hit-and-run crash that injured a 41-year-old cyclist from Oakland, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. The incident took place on July 25 at approximately 5:07pm in Pinole.  Kish was driving on Appian Way in […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dispensary broken into for second time in 6 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, thieves broke into an Oakland cannabis dispensary for the second time in just six months early Saturday morning. The dispensary captured the whole thing on surveillance video and believes it was the same suspects from the first time. Ivy Hill Cannabis spoke exclusively with KRON4. “It’s like […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker

Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy