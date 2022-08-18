Bomb squad investigates grenade found in Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities investigated a military shell and grenade found inside a Palo Alto residence, police announced Thursday in a tweet . The 2300 block of South Court was closed for three hours Thursday afternoon.

The Palo Alto Police Department was waiting for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to arrive. When they arrived, the bomb squad determined that “one of the items is safe, but they are unsure about the other.” Police did not specify if it was the military shell or the grenade.

Authorities relocated the items to Hoover Park, which is roughly half a mile away from the residence. Palo Alto police said that’s where they went to make sure the items are safe and won’t cause harm to the public. An update was sent out on 6:53 p.m. saying that device was rendered safe.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In a press release sent out Thursday night, PAPD said that someone cleaning out their family’s home found a box with the devices. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad safely detonated them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.