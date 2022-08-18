CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on creating social districts during Monday's meeting. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. If social districts are allowed in Charlotte, their boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts cannot operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO