Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Majority of COVID school funds remains unspent

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — With students and their teachers facing trauma, financial setbacks and learning loss, the federal government committed billions of dollars to rescue school districts during the pandemic, but a WCNC Charlotte analysis found most of that money remains unspent. In fact, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

First-time teacher entering education as more teachers leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More teachers leaving education is not discouraging a first-year teacher from pursuing his passion. Dillon Lay will teach seventh grade science at Ranson Middle School in Charlotte. What You Need To Know. First time teacher Dillon Lay is starting his education career this year. Lay is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte leaders expected to vote on social districts Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on creating social districts during Monday's meeting. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. If social districts are allowed in Charlotte, their boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts cannot operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Huntersville boxing gym takes on bullying

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to StopBullying.Gov, 20% of students aged 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. As we send our kids off to school, how can we better protect them so they're not just another statistic?. Akeen Brown owns Champs Fitness in Huntersville and said the solution is boxing....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

New, bipartisan effort meant to build trust, strengthen democracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 midterm elections are less than three months away. In light of the Jan. 6 insurrection and unsubstantiated claims about the validity of the 2020 election results, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are coming together to protect democracy. The national not-for-profit organization The Carter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte local news

