Majority of COVID school funds remains unspent
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — With students and their teachers facing trauma, financial setbacks and learning loss, the federal government committed billions of dollars to rescue school districts during the pandemic, but a WCNC Charlotte analysis found most of that money remains unspent. In fact, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
Community addresses gun violence at back to school giveaway
CHARLOTTE — As students are getting ready to head back to the classroom, school districts are thinking about ways to keep kids safe. Community members held a school supply giveaway that provided hundreds of families with free backpacks. “It makes it so much easier ‘cause I know that’s one...
CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
spectrumlocalnews.com
First-time teacher entering education as more teachers leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More teachers leaving education is not discouraging a first-year teacher from pursuing his passion. Dillon Lay will teach seventh grade science at Ranson Middle School in Charlotte. What You Need To Know. First time teacher Dillon Lay is starting his education career this year. Lay is...
WCNC
Some CMS students without permanent homes
An ongoing crisis in Charlotte. Homeless public-school students, and lack of available housing.
Nonprofit program in Charlotte making difference by preparing kids for preschool
CHARLOTTE — Preparing your child for preschool can sometimes be a challenge, but a program in Charlotte is working to prepare children with the tools they need before they head to pre-K. ParentChild+ looks to fulfill those needs. The nonprofit helps kids in disadvantaged communities prepare for preschool by teaming them up with a learning specialist twice a week.
‘Pretty devastating’: Massive NC building sits empty as company cancels 3,200 jobs
"I mean it was just a game changer type investment for our city,” a Charlotte City Councilman said, referring to what was once the company's plan.
WBTV
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
'We continue to improve each day' | Clover School District working to hire bus drivers amid shortage
CLOVER, S.C. — This week was the first week of school for South Carolina students in the greater Charlotte area, but parents told WCNC Charlotte a shortage of bus drivers is creating some challenges. Normally at the Clover District Transportation Center, the lot is full of buses. At 4...
Charlotte leaders expected to vote on social districts Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on creating social districts during Monday's meeting. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. If social districts are allowed in Charlotte, their boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts cannot operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations
STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project. "I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said. So with the help of her mother, Isabella began...
Charlotte-area Afghan refugees receive school supplies ahead of the school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been less than a year since Afghan refugees and their children got settled in areas around Charlotte. As the parents navigate a new country and rising school supply prices, Afghan refugee school children are getting help from community organizations. It’s a welcome gift for...
Huntersville boxing gym takes on bullying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to StopBullying.Gov, 20% of students aged 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. As we send our kids off to school, how can we better protect them so they're not just another statistic?. Akeen Brown owns Champs Fitness in Huntersville and said the solution is boxing....
NC school district files motion to partially dismiss former student’s lawsuit over alleged 2016 campus rape
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education filed a motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit from a former Myers Park High School student who said she was raped on campus in 2016.
‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — 578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well. And behind every police scene...
New, bipartisan effort meant to build trust, strengthen democracy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 midterm elections are less than three months away. In light of the Jan. 6 insurrection and unsubstantiated claims about the validity of the 2020 election results, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are coming together to protect democracy. The national not-for-profit organization The Carter...
WCNC
Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit thanks to a $1.2 million donation from The Tepper Foundation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health dispatched the first of four mobile medicine units designed to provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the region. According to a news release from Atrium, the unit was made possible by a $1.2 million gift from The Tepper Foundation. The gift will...
WCNC
