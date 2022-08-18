ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, TX
County
Burleson County, TX
City
Snook, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Burleson County, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation

BRYAN, Texas — A man who was out on bond for capital murder charges in Harris County was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. On April 27, 2021, the Bryan Police Department were sent...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Shooting#Texas Dps#County Judge
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEAR DROWNING IN CUIT N SHOOT

1215PM-North Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD are on the scene of a near drowning of a child in a pond on Crockett Martin Road near SH 105.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
FALLS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING

Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
GIDDINGS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
ROCKDALE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL

TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
KAGS

HATS OFF: KAGS Special Report airing August 17

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — KAGS TV will be hosting a special report Wed, Aug 17 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring Burleson County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Pollock. On Aug 17, 2021, Chief Deputy Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant near the Snook area in Burleson County. A Burleson County judge later confirmed that the suspect involved in the case, 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, had been pronounced dead after a standoff with law-enforcement at the scene.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy