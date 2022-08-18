Read full article on original website
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
In a neighborhood in Bryan, a police officer and resident was shot
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police Department reported a police officer and a resident was shot while police officers were responding to a disturbance on 1100 block of Crossing Dr. At 7:30 am, police said that a person returned to the area and began shooting. Both the resident and the...
The Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a burglary suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Department is looking for Chad Joseph Galick in connection with an attempted burglary at a building in Bremond. Police reported Galick as a white man of approximately 40 years of age. Galick was last seen wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Officer One Of Two People Hit By Gunfire Who Escape Serious Injuries
A Bryan police officer is one of two people who escape serious injuries after they were shot Sunday morning. According to BPD social media, officers were investigating a disturbance when around 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified suspect began shooting. The officer and a resident living at the location of the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation
BRYAN, Texas — A man who was out on bond for capital murder charges in Harris County was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. On April 27, 2021, the Bryan Police Department were sent...
KBTX.com
Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
fox44news.com
Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence
Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEAR DROWNING IN CUIT N SHOOT
1215PM-North Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD are on the scene of a near drowning of a child in a pond on Crockett Martin Road near SH 105.
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
wtaw.com
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
kwhi.com
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
kgns.tv
Mother and two children from Bryan found safe in Jim Hogg County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A mother and her two children are safe after DPS Troopers identified them during a traffic stop. The incident happened on Wednesday in Jim Hogg County after the driver of the vehicle they were in was pulled over. After an initial roadside investigation, the 25-year- old...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
KWTX
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
HATS OFF: KAGS Special Report airing August 17
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — KAGS TV will be hosting a special report Wed, Aug 17 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring Burleson County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Pollock. On Aug 17, 2021, Chief Deputy Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant near the Snook area in Burleson County. A Burleson County judge later confirmed that the suspect involved in the case, 41-year-old James Matalice Smith, had been pronounced dead after a standoff with law-enforcement at the scene.
