ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Attorneys#Bribery#Fbi#U S Army
Reno-Gazette Journal

RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer

Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
news3lv.com

Lombardo commits to three debates with Sisolak in race for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that he will commit to three debates with Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for governor. The campaign for Lombardo, the Republican nominee, released a statement saying debates with Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent, will be held in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy