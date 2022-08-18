Read full article on original website
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Las Vegas man pleads not guilty in California church shooting
The Las Vegas man accused of killing one man and wounding five other people in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church gathering pleaded not guilty Friday in a California court.
Nye County and Las Vegas police book 42-year-old wanted for murder
Nye County officials said on Friday, their sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, of Las Vegas.
New Utah prison in ‘crisis’ as software keeping medication from inmates
Problems moving to a new medical records system have caused thousands of Utah State Prison inmates to go without medications, administrators told families on Sunday.
Las Vegas police warn public of fentanyl-related deaths
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro police released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet. Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.
Bryant crash photos trial prompts reflection on Las Vegas policies after 2017 mass shooting
LAS VEGAS — The photos that law enforcement officers and firefighters took at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were never made public. During opening statements last week in the federal trial involving Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles...
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held on $25,000 bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer
Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online
The suspect was apprehended by DMV officers as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace for $27,000.
Internet model accused of killing boyfriend once arrested for Las Vegas domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A social media model accused of killing her boyfriend in Florida was once arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly throwing a glass at his head during an argument, according to an arrest report. Courtney Clenney was booked into Clark County Detention Center in July last...
BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm
Las Vegas police said they are present with the SWAT negotiating team Thursday in a barricade situation as someone inside a residence fired a gun.
Las Vegas police open homicide investigation after finding decomposing body inside a car
Police in Las Vegas have opened a homicide investigation after they found a decomposing body in the trunk of a car. After residents in an apartment complex called the police complaining about a “foul odor” coming out of a white BMW, officers said they found a corpse of a person who appears to show signs of homicide.
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing heroin
A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
Lombardo commits to three debates with Sisolak in race for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thursday that he will commit to three debates with Gov. Steve Sisolak in the race for governor. The campaign for Lombardo, the Republican nominee, released a statement saying debates with Sisolak, the Democratic incumbent, will be held in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.
Metro busts “prolific” auto thief
Las Vegas Metro Police have announced an arrest of a car who’s been involved in at least five auto theft-related crimes. 36-year-old Parker Leonard had been under investigation for a number of months.
UPDATE: Metro police says missing endangered adult found
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
