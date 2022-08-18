ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday

One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
Suspect in string of commercial burglaries in SF is arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according to police.
Suspects In June Homicide In San Jose Arrested

Two men suspected of homicide in San Jose are in custody, San Jose police said last week. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, a Utah resident, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose, were identified by detectives as suspects in the shooting death, which occurred on June 5 on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Fremont Woman Sentenced For Stealing Nearly $5 Million From Hp

A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to instead pay a series of fake Square, Stripe and PayPal accounts under her control.
Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol

PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
Police Seize 55 Pounds Of Meth Following Traffic Stop

Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.
Road Repairs Begin Monday Along Roadways Between Highways 1 And 35

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th...
