Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
BART says major delays on SF line caused by 'unauthorized personnel' in TransBay Tube
AC Transit is assisting BART while it deals with major delays on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and Daly City SFO/Millbrae directions, due to unauthorized personnel in the TransBay tube. AC Transit is providing mutual aid at the TransBay Terminal Bus lines O, NL and F from...
One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday
One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
Suspect in string of commercial burglaries in SF is arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according to police.
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
Suspects In June Homicide In San Jose Arrested
Two men suspected of homicide in San Jose are in custody, San Jose police said last week. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, a Utah resident, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose, were identified by detectives as suspects in the shooting death, which occurred on June 5 on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
San Francisco’s Hideout returns to the back room of Mission bar Dalva
Industry workers and cocktails connoisseurs adore this speakeasy.
Lineup unveiled for Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party in San Francisco's Mission District
A favorite of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is among this year's headliners.
Fremont Woman Sentenced For Stealing Nearly $5 Million From Hp
A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to instead pay a series of fake Square, Stripe and PayPal accounts under her control.
Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol
PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
Police Seize 55 Pounds Of Meth Following Traffic Stop
Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
2 regulars at San Francisco sports bar Giordano Bros. resurrected their favorite pub
When they heard the bad news that their favorite bar was closing this February, they couldn't let it go.
Lane Closure Planned Next Week For Interstate 680/Benicia Bridge For Structure Inspection
A lane closure is scheduled for southbound Interstate 680 at the Benicia Bridge for biennial structure inspection beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. A Caltrans spokesperson said the far left lane will be closed while the other three lanes will remain open to motorists. The work, and the lane closure, will...
Road Repairs Begin Monday Along Roadways Between Highways 1 And 35
San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th...
