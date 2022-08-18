ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Full Results 08.21.2022

The Americanrana: Blackout event was held by Beyond Wrestling on August 21 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and highlights below:. *The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. The Flirtation (The Romantic Touch & The Tender Weapon) (w/ Love Doug) *Rex Lawless def....
Booker T Discusses His Perspective On The Adam Page Callout By CM Punk

Booker T addressed his issues with CM Punk’s impromptu callout of Adam Page on AEW Dynamite on the Hall of Fame podcast this week (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights below, as well as watch the full episode below. On how he feels callouts should be...
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Ten Year Anniversary – Night One 08.20.2022 Review

Hamilton’s Rev Pro Ten Year Anniversary – Night One 08.20.2022 Review. Connor Mills pinned Tony Deppen in 17:11 (***¼) Chantal Jordan pinned Maya Matthews in 9:40 (**¾) Luke Jacobs defeats Francesco Akira via referee stoppage in 18:41 to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship (****)
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
Billy Corgan Speaks On Working With Pope And His Value To NWA

Speaking recently with Fightful, NWA owner Billy Corgan commented on getting veteran wrestler Da Pope (aka Elijah Burke) working with the NWA, among other topics. You can watch the full interview and read a few highlights below. On his background with Pope and convincing him to join NWA: “Well, again,...
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)

After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
WWE Announces New Table For 3 And More Additions to Peacock This Week

WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes a brand new episode of Table For 3. That will feature Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair. There are also ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars available today and more. The announcement reads:. A fantastic...
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’

WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact

Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
