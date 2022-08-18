Read full article on original website
411mania.com
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
411mania.com
Beyond Wrestling Americanrana: Blackout Full Results 08.21.2022
The Americanrana: Blackout event was held by Beyond Wrestling on August 21 in Worcester, MA. You can find the full results (per Cagematch) and highlights below:. *The Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) def. The Flirtation (The Romantic Touch & The Tender Weapon) (w/ Love Doug) *Rex Lawless def....
411mania.com
Booker T Discusses His Perspective On The Adam Page Callout By CM Punk
Booker T addressed his issues with CM Punk’s impromptu callout of Adam Page on AEW Dynamite on the Hall of Fame podcast this week (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights below, as well as watch the full episode below. On how he feels callouts should be...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
411mania.com
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Ten Year Anniversary – Night One 08.20.2022 Review
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Ten Year Anniversary – Night One 08.20.2022 Review. Connor Mills pinned Tony Deppen in 17:11 (***¼) Chantal Jordan pinned Maya Matthews in 9:40 (**¾) Luke Jacobs defeats Francesco Akira via referee stoppage in 18:41 to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship (****)
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Addresses His Background With Triple H And New Creative Directions For WWE
Billy Corgan weighed in on the recent shake-ups at WWE on The Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc). With Triple H stepping in as Head of Creative, the NWA owner touched on his perspectives on the people and changes involved. You can read a few highlights and watch the entire video below.
411mania.com
Another WWE Hall of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
As previously reported, Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto. This will be her first appearance on the show since 2019. PWInsider reports that another WWE Hall of Famer is backstage, as Beth Phoenix is in Toronto. It’s unknown if she will appear on camera, but her husband, Edge, faces Damian Priest tonight.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Speaks On Working With Pope And His Value To NWA
Speaking recently with Fightful, NWA owner Billy Corgan commented on getting veteran wrestler Da Pope (aka Elijah Burke) working with the NWA, among other topics. You can watch the full interview and read a few highlights below. On his background with Pope and convincing him to join NWA: “Well, again,...
411mania.com
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
411mania.com
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
411mania.com
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
411mania.com
WWE Announces New Table For 3 And More Additions to Peacock This Week
WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes a brand new episode of Table For 3. That will feature Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair. There are also ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars available today and more. The announcement reads:. A fantastic...
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers. *NXT Women’s Tag...
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact
Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
