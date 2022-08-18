ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Discuss Their WWE Promo Input Choices

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appeared on Instagram Live with Brian Gewirtz recently and chatted about how much input they get to exercise when making their WWE promos (per Wrestling Inc). You can see the full Instagram Story and read a couple highlights from Lynch below. On whether they have...
WWE
Cj Perry
411mania.com

Booker T Discusses His Perspective On The Adam Page Callout By CM Punk

Booker T addressed his issues with CM Punk’s impromptu callout of Adam Page on AEW Dynamite on the Hall of Fame podcast this week (per Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights below, as well as watch the full episode below. On how he feels callouts should be...
WWE
411mania.com

Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Talks Dark Side Of The Ring And New Show With VICE TV

With the conclusion of Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV is working on a new concept for a wrestling-related series entitled Tales from the Territories. Brian Gewirtz spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding the now-finished documentary series about the unsavory past of the wrestling industry and the plans for the new show.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)

After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes

– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

Alison Brie On G.L.O.W.’s Cancellation, Talks Possible Community Film

Alison Brie has been the star of a couple fan-favorite shows in G.L.O.W. and Community, and she discussed both projects in a new interview. Brie spoke with Decider and talked about the cancellation the Netflix drama based on the women’s wrestling promotion, as well as the chances of the long-awaited Community movie happening. You can see the highlights below:
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
ORLANDO, FL

