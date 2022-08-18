Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 10
The Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 10. When you pull up at the location — 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds — follow the arrow signs to ther drop-off location. Friendly reminders:. Your shredding materials may contain these items: paper clips, staples,...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14
The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.
myedmondsnews.com
Last Uptown Market of summer scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23
The last Uptown Edmonds Tuesday evening market of the summer is set to run from 4-8 p.m. on Aug 23. Located on 236th Street Southwest just west of Highway 99 and north of Safeway, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — includes vendors selling a range of products, from food to arts and crafts, and also features live music.
myedmondsnews.com
Salsa and pickling season arrives at Edmonds Museum Summer Market
As the summer harvest enters its peak weeks, I find myself thinking of all the delicious things that I can make at home with the fresh produce from the market. From pickles and dilly beans to pies, jams and salsa, the list of goodies goes on and on. Honestly, with...
myedmondsnews.com
Final free Edmonds summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 21, 23 and 25
The final free 2022 summer concerts in the park happen this week, with upcoming performances taking place on Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park, and on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 25 at Hazel Miller Plaza. The 2022 Summer Concerts at City Park (600 Third Ave. S.) come to...
myedmondsnews.com
Prenatal yoga class at Edmonds Waterfront Center starts Oct. 3
The Edmonds Waterfront Center will begin offering prenatal yoga classes starting Oct. 3. “This will be a new health and wellness offering in an effort to expand multi-generational programs,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. The class is being taught by Nisreen Azar, who grew up in Edmonds and...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18
The Edmonds Art Studio Tour www.edmondsartstudiotour.com is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process. A Creative View into...
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries
It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
myeverettnews.com
Lots Of Different Art Happening In Everett Today
Took a wander around downtown Everett, Washington which again had street closures to make way for people to spread out and enjoy each other’s creativity. In the streets, on the sidewalks and in the stores there was all kinds of energy and excitement watching so many different artists making their unique types of art.
parentmap.com
Big Day of Play 2022
Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?
City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
1705 Dock St #501
Modern Penthouse living is now available at Thea's! Walls of windows frame the backdrop of water, marina, and city views bathed in natural light with soaring 17-foot ceilings. Private balcony and open floor plan on the main give you options for living space. Loft-style primary suite has spectacular views and private bath. Main floor has a fresh industrial feel with an add'l bath and laundry. This building is rich in amenities: Secure entry, parking, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna, library, pet wash station, and promenades with loungers and BBQ's. Stroll along the boardwalk for city lights, a show in Downtown Tacoma, a visit to the glass museum, or savory bites at local eateries. Two parking spots with this unit. Boaters Welcome!
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
myedmondsnews.com
Volunteers pitch in to pick up trash on Marina Beach
Volunteers showed up on Saturday morning at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park to help remove litter as part of the latest summer beach cleanup event. Much of the debris that collects on our beaches are plastics, which pose an increasing threat to the world’s oceans and waterways. When these items find their way to the ocean, they can be absorbed into the marine food web where they accumulate in the bodies of fish and other wildlife, causing toxicity, disease, and even death.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: Catch & Release, Invasive, A Neglected Garden
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. fat trout rising, to lure voracious cutthroat and rainbow. to take the stonefly or nymph from the tip of a hushing whip of line. The old men were connected to the river, the spring...
parentmap.com
Lady Washington Dockside Tour - Port Orchard
Come down and take a self-guided tour of the Lady Washington. Crew will be onboard to answer questions. Tours typically take 30 minutes or less. A $5 per person donation is appreciated, but we want everyone to be able to enjoy Lady Washington, so please come visit!
The Suburban Times
Cascade Warbirds to Fly Missing Man Formation over Lakewood to Honor Local Veteran
Submitted by the Cascade Warbirds. Cascade Warbirds members will be flying their aircraft in a special formation to salute USMC LtCol Raymond Swalley who died earlier this year. The flyover is scheduled to coordinate with the funeral ceremony at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 24, at the Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA.
drifttravel.com
21st Annual Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival is Back
For the first time since 2019, one of the country’s most acclaimed seafood festivals is back in full, ready for another signature “Crabtastic event!” The Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival celebrates not only the food, aquaculture, agriculture, and maritime traditions of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, but Native American culture, art, music, and children’s activities in one spectacular three-day celebration.
