Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Douglas Allen Chronic, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Allen Chronic, 65, of Lisbon, Ohio and formerly of Largo, Florida and Casey, Illinois, passed away in his home at 5:49 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doug was born June 19, 1957, in Alameda, California to Willard Eugene Chronic, Sr. and Shirley Ann Mize...
27 First News
Steven Wayne Carman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Wayne Carman, 56, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born July 23, 1966, in Salem, he was a son of Donald R. Carman, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. (Marshall) Carman. He was a 1984 graduate...
27 First News
James Allen, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred...
27 First News
Carroll Rowe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care. Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe. He was graduate of Greenford High School. Carroll was a veteran of the United States...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness. Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply. A life-long area resident, she graduated...
27 First News
Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., age 75, died peacefully Monday, August 8, 2022 at Concord Care Center in Fowler, Ohio. He was born April 6, 1947 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the son of Julius Carl Bube and Virginia Mary Hilte Bube. Ronald is survived by his loving...
27 First News
Gary Gerard Giba, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Gerard Giba, 60, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. Gary was born June 26, 1962 and...
27 First News
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Daniel Louis Shenk, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Louis Shenk, 85, of Diamond, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2022 at his home. Daniel was born on March 24, 1937 in Garfield Heights to the late Homer and Ruth (Seither) Shenk. After graduating from Garfield Heights High School, Daniel obtained a...
27 First News
David L. McGaughy, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L McGaughy, 56, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born August 21, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Euthema (Lichty) McGaughy. On October 21, 2005 he married the former...
27 First News
Anthony D. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Demetrius Jones of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned unexpectedly at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022. Anthony was born on January 3, 1948, to Cora G. Rushton and Carl Coward and raised by his parents Edith and Issac Jones. In 1967 he met...
27 First News
Thomas E. LaPaze, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The laughter in heaven just got louder. Tom LaPaze, 89, of Boardman, passed quietly on Friday, August 12, 2022. A proud native of Struthers, Tom married “the prettiest girl in Campbell, Ohio” in 1956, Marilyn (McGarry) LaPaze, who preceded him in death in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Rose Rachella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home. Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi. She attended East High School. She was an Assistant Cook...
27 First News
Richard H. “Rich” Berg, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. “Rich” Berg, a beloved father, husband, and grandfather was taken away far too soon on August 18, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1946 to Mildred and Harris Berg and graduated from South High in 1964. Rich eloped in...
27 First News
Shirley M. Jenkins, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Jenkins, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022. Mrs. Jenkins was born December 25, 1938, in Wheatland, a daughter of Sylvia (Brown) Uiselt and Otto Uiselt. Primarily a homemaker, Shirley also...
27 First News
Mary “Midge” Owens, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Midge” Owens peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born in Youngstown in 1948, she is was 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. After graduation, Mary began her career with Ohio Bell in 1966 as an operator and then in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
27 First News
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds helped return $389,671 at this year’s Ohio State Fair. Unclaimed funds were returned to more than 800 claimants, according to a release. Nearly one in three attendees that stopped by the Unclaimed Funds booth...
27 First News
Yvonne Epperhart, McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne Epperheart, 82, of McDonald, died Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Yvonne was born August 14, 1940, in Lawton, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Edna (Hanshaw) Boggs and came to this area in 1955. Yvonne was a loving...
27 First News
Larry M. Bass, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry M. Bass, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 17, 2022. He was born January 25, 1949, a son of Frank and Irma (Brown) Bass. Larry served his country in the United States Army for six years and...
Comments / 0