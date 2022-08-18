Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Detroit News
New cash infusion could help Michigan college students
Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
First day back at West Michigan school is all smiles
KENTWOOD, MI – Austin Rahe woke up extra early in preparation for the first day of fourth grade at Explorer Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22. The 9-year-old was awake at 5 a.m. and stood by the door fully dressed and ready to go by 7 a.m. – even though school wouldn’t start for another two hours that morning, his mom, Erica Rahe told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press Monday morning.
New charter school in Muskegon promises robust STEM curriculum in military-style environment
MUSKEGON, MI – A new K-5 charter school opening in Muskegon this fall is committed to trying to raise low math and literacy rates in the city by teaching students in a military-style environment that focuses on discipline, respect and service. More than 100 students are already enrolled at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free hair cuts, school supplies at back to school event
Students in Kent County will head back to class this week and you have another chance on Sunday to take your child for a haircut or style for free.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
How Kalamazoo can address the shortage of psychiatrists -- and make a name for itself in the process
KALAMAZOO, MI -- In 2006, Susan Brown lost a close friend to suicide. Another friend died the same way in 2011. The two incidents left her reeling. Both men were highly accomplished, with plenty of resources at their disposal. If even people in that position could succumb to mental illness, what did that say about the status of mental-health care?
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Festival Latinx in Kalamazoo celebrates culture, history with fun-filled event
KALAMAZOO, MI – People in the community gathered late Saturday afternoon to partake and celebrate Latino culture and history. For the first time ever, the Festival Latinx Kzoo 2022 was held Aug. 20, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. The fun-filled event offered a chance to learn and embrace Latin American cultures.
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation
An event coming up in Grand Rapids next week is all about keeping the community fed.
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
WOOD
The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Fox17
Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0