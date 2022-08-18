ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

New cash infusion could help Michigan college students

Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

First day back at West Michigan school is all smiles

KENTWOOD, MI – Austin Rahe woke up extra early in preparation for the first day of fourth grade at Explorer Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22. The 9-year-old was awake at 5 a.m. and stood by the door fully dressed and ready to go by 7 a.m. – even though school wouldn’t start for another two hours that morning, his mom, Erica Rahe told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press Monday morning.
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Holland, MI
Education
City
Holland, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Department Of Education#Education Program#Mi Hope College#161st#The Hope Forward
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Netherlands
The Saginaw News

‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility

Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy