ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

US travelers warned of 'kidnapping risk' in some parts of Mexico

By Kathleen Wong, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The U.S. State Department issued an updated Travel Advisory Wednesday for U.S. travelers visiting Mexico, including new state-level advice and information on "kidnapping risk."

The agency cited an "increased risk of crime and kidnapping" in certain areas of Mexico.

A spokesperson for the State Department told USA TODAY in an email that the agency regularly reviews all Travel Advisories to ensure U.S. citizens have the most relevant and timely information to make the most informed decisions regarding their safety and security when traveling overseas.

Last week, the State Department issued an alert to U.S. citizens when reports of "multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity" surfaced in Tijuana and the surrounding area. On Monday in a press briefing, Department spokesperson Ned Price said there were no reports to share on U.S. citizens being injured or killed in the incident.

Travel safety tips: 17 CIA tips on how to think like a spy and stay safe while on vacation

Not everyone wants to come to the US: Gun violence, safety concerns are keeping travelers away

The updated Travel Advisory includes new information on the Coahuila, Mexico, Nayarit, and Zacatecas states. Travelers should "exercise increased caution when traveling to" Coahuila, Mexico and Nayarit and "not travel to" Zacatecas.

There is also updated information on the "kidnapping risk" for the states of Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Baja California, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Sonora, Nuevo Leon, Puebla, Quintana Roo and San Luis Potosi.

According to the advisory, "U.S. citizens are advised to adhere to restrictions on U.S. government employee travel." Some restrictions include not hailing taxis from the street but rather using a rideshare service like Uber or regulated taxi stands, and to not travel alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7v7f_0hMh1Puw00
The streets of Nayarit, Mexico. Linda Raymond, Getty Images/iStockphoto

If a U.S. citizen still decides to travel to a Mexican state with a Level 4, or "do not travel to," Travel Advisory or Level 3, "reconsider travel to," Travel Advisory, they are urged to read the State Department's information on high-risk travel.

Aileen Teague, assistant professor at The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University, reminds people that while organized crime does exist in parts of northeastern Mexico, there are also "beautiful places that are dependent on tourism and relatively safe."

"Use caution when traveling to Mexico as you would to any other country, but also don't let some of these media headlines of violence and criminality undermine the wonderful things that Mexico has to offer and its rich history," she said. "It's a shame for people to only focus on the aspect of crime and violence that take place."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also determined Mexico to be Level 3 , or High, for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Americans were warned to "avoid travel to Mexico" after recent security incidents in tourist destinations like Cancun and Playa Del Carmen. The entire list of state-level advisories can be found online .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US travelers warned of 'kidnapping risk' in some parts of Mexico

Comments / 139

XSoCal
3d ago

I grew up in Carlsbad, California in the 60's and 70's. Made many surf trips down Baja. I think people are absolutely nuts to be going down there in today's times.

Reply(3)
35
Carol Franklin
3d ago

it is sure a sad thing. I was just talking to a friend originally from Mexico. Such a beautiful country, our neighbors. Cant understand why US and Mexico government wont come together and declare war on the Cartels. And if Mexico officials will not help then send the military to the border and close it down.

Reply(1)
18
moving along
3d ago

Why would anyone take a chance just to say they are vacationing in Mexico. Violence has spilled over to some resorts. There is plenty to see in the states, I plan to try and get to some.

Reply(1)
28
Related
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Travel Advisories#Travel Advisory#Cia#The U S State Department#The State Department#Michoacan#Sinaloa
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Uber
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

580K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy