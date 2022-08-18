ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Official Guide to Nathan Fielder’s Best Moments From ‘The Rehearsal’

By Allegra Frank, Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ar7rf_0hMh0At400
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/HBO

We’ve rehearsed writing this article thousands of times. It needs to be perfect. Every sentence has been designed to make you laugh at just the right amount. We tested several different versions of this article out on people to be sure they’d read to the very end, and this is the final draft. Hopefully, our tests prove to be useful.

In honor of The Rehearsal ’s finale airing in just a few short hours—will Nathan Fielder stick the landing? —we’ve recreated a mock version of our office, drafted a trial list, and faked publishing a run-down of the most bizarre moments in the HBO show. You’re witnessing the real version: our list of the most gonzo moments of The Rehearsal on our real website, not ThriftyBoy.com.

The Rehearsal is one of the most convoluted, “blink and you’ll miss the whole thing” type of show to ever exist. Fielder, known for his dopey business series Nathan For You , allows random human beings to practice life’s biggest moments in a controlled space. In the first episode, a man rehearses telling his trivia friend about a big lie he’s been harboring for many years. Throughout the entire season, a woman is raising children over the course of a couple months—they “grow up” thanks to a flurry of child actors.

Babies aged into men. Grandpas had their diapers changed. Nathan Fielder learned how to make an acai bowl. The Rehearsal led to a whirlwind six weeks of smart humor—still, there was no shortage of discourse about The Fielder Method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293eVe_0hMh0At400
Allyson Riggs/HBO

But we’ve been through it all together. And now, we’re going to play God and write our own Bible of The Rehearsal , piecing together the best of the best, the weirdest of the weird, and the most Nathan Fielder moments of all into one big textbook of Rehearsal greatness.

Episode 1: “Orange Juice, No Pulp”

Door City: What a way to start a show. Now, whenever I see a conglomerate of the same thing—everyone gets a G&T at the bar, I leave a handful of dishes drying on the counter—I am required to shout “*BLANK* CITY!” as if I were Nathan Fielder himself. The fact that this had been rehearsed, too? Genius. -Fletcher Peters

Trivia Questions: Nathan needs to find a way for Kor to win trivia, for some reason, so he acquires all of the answers. But Kor won’t cheat. He hints at the answers by planting random factoids around town: this building is tall, but it’s not as tall as the tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. Another shooting? Thank the Chinese for gunpowder. -FP

Fake Tricia’s Interview with Real Tricia: To learn more about Tricia, Kor’s friend whose judgment he’s deeply afraid of, Nathan hires an actress to study Tricia’s behavior for the confrontation rehearsal. It’s some amazing hidden-camera work, with Tricia talking seemingly non-stop to the actress, who claims to be interviewing her for a blog. Nathan’s telling us that this woman is a narcissist, or at least one of those annoying friends who never lets you get a word in, and we should all fear her. -Allegra Frank

The Smash Cut Showing That Nathan Was Rehearsing the Reveal to Kor: After Nathan went to such lengths to make sure Kor wouldn’t lose trivia, derailing him from actually confronting Tricia about his lack of a master’s degree, he felt kinda bad. Maybe he should fess up to having contrived the part of the episode that was supposed to be totally real. He confesses to an off-screen Kor … only for a smash cut to reveal that it was actually not Kor, but an actor playing as Kor. Nathan’s rehearsal convinces him not to follow through on the real thing. -AF

Episode 2: “Scion”

Numbers, Numbers, Everywhere: Robbin sees numbers everywhere. After finding God when he crashes his Scion TC while going 100 mph, Robbin can’t stop thinking every number he sees is a sign. A license plate that reads 417 MVP? 88? These are angel numbers, guys. Having three mattresses in your bedroom? Well, three is a powerful number, I guess … ? And Angela is worth dating, Robbin says, because their numerological connection is strong. Also because he’s horny. -AF

Nathan Fielder Holds a Baby: This one made waves on the internet. When Angela ditches Adam to go on a date with Robbin, Nathan has no choice but to stay at home with the growing boy. He coddles the baby. He tosses it around. Let us live in this blissful moment forever. -FP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dI74K_0hMh0At400
Allyson Riggs/HBO

Robbin’s Apartment: Have you ever been in an apartment like this? One where you just want to kick everyone out and deep clean it for 10 hours straight? The fact that they’re out of mayo—and feel the need to comment on it—is so randomly hilarious. Thank goodness Nathan drove them home after Robbin enjoyed a toke from his nasty bong. -FP

Angela Dancing Around the Kitchen On Camera: Angela doesn’t do much actual parenting, it turns out. What she does a lot of is dancing around in the kitchen—she’s got moves! Like, legitimate moves. There are multiple times that we see footage from the camera installed in the kitchen where Angela is popping and locking, grooving, and feeling herself to the music we can’t hear. Even on her Instagram , she’s posted a few serious freestyles; the woman is legit. -AF

Episode 3: “Gold Digger”

Fake Grandpa : Three episodes in, this is when I realized The Rehearsal was smarter than me. Hiring a fake grandpa to raise the stakes for a man in the midst of trying to get his own grandfather’s will? Making him change his diaper ? I had the pleasure of speaking with the actor who played the fake Grandpa in Episode 3, and our conversation was just as delightful as his presence on the show. -FP

Digitally Aging Mirrors: I can already hear my grandmother watching this episode (as if she would): “Can they get these for me, but instead, they reverse my age?” I do wonder what Angela thought of these mirrors. -FP

Patrick’s Casual Anti-Semitism: When Patrick is rehearsing for his convo with his brother, he abruptly mentions that his girlfriend is a” Jew about money.” “You know how the Jews are,” he says. So how can his girlfriend be a gold digger? We immediately see Canadian Jew Nathan shooting confused daggers at Patrick, processing what he’s saying. When Nathan asks him to maybe cool it with the Jew talk, Patrick assures him that’s how he and his brother would talk. Well, Nathan can’t argue with that; verisimilitude is part of the process. -AF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVYdv_0hMh0At400
HBO

Episode 4: “The Fielder Method”

Practice Makes Perfect: This is probably my favorite part of The Rehearsal thus far. As Nathan teaches his Fielder Method students to become actors, he throws them a talent show celebration to strut their new findings in the world. A newly-trained mechanic fixes a car out of thin air. But the best is someone who shadowed a security guard. They stand, guarding the room, completely immobile, in order to prove they’ve learned how to act. -FP

Acai Mix-Up: In this same bout of Fielder Method training, Nathan doesn’t understand what an acai bowl is. “Acai,” he questions. “Acai,” responds the man working at an acai bowl store. “Acai?” Nathan responds. “Acai!” This goes on for a bit, and they do it all over again with Nathan’s second staged Fielder Method group. I’m going to get an acai bowl now. -FP

“You’re a Disaster My Guy”: All that work away with the Fielder Method kids means it’s been nine years since Nathan last saw Adam, per the accelerated timeline of the rehearsal. The actor playing Adam is super chill about not seeing his dad for so long, but that’s not gonna work. So Nathan tells him to actually … be terrible! Be angry! His dad is a deadbeat! Cut to: Nathan and Angela confronting Adam for his intense drug use and shitty teen behavior. Angela’s been there for her son, at least. But Nathan? “You’re a disaster, my guy,” Adam spits. It’s searing and an amazing verbal bitch-slap. -AF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4gRQ_0hMh0At400
Allyson Riggs/HBO

Nathan Fully Inhabiting the Life of Thomas to Better Understand Him : Nathan doesn’t like that one student, Thomas, isn’t fully devoting himself to the Fielder Method. To understand why, he … becomes Thomas, participating in a simulation of his own classes. Nathan wears a nice jean jacket and sockless sneakers, and his brown wig is more Justin Bieber than LA actor. It’s amazing to watch him spiral into his Thomas cosplay, to the point of moving into a simulated version of the fake apartment he made Thomas move into, to better inhabit his mark. Also, Nathan discovers he really likes it when the HBO cameras look at him-as-Thomas. Vanity! -AF

Episode 5: “Apocalypto”

Angela’s Actress: You might not have noticed that this actress was actually a trained member of the Fielder Method group. Perhaps the Fielder Method works. In fact, it seems it may even be better than most prestigious acting programs around the world—take that, Juilliard—because Fake Angela is a BEAST. Get this woman an Emmy! -FP

Miriam (And the Quick Turn Against Her): Oh, Miriam. We loved you until we didn’t. The fans ate Miriam up until that final controversial statement about Israel, and the reactions were priceless . -FP

Dr. Fart: Nathan and the replacement baby Adam make an Oscar-worthy short film about Dr. Fart (Adam) diagnosing a patient (Nathan) with cancer, which can only be cured by eating poop. Nathan slowly, painfully eats a melty chocolate bar on camera for an excruciatingly long time. Adam loves it! And hey, it turns out that Dr. Fart’s prescription did get rid of Nathan’s cancer. But watching Nathan eat fake poop on handy-cam footage while Angela watches is just amazingly uncomfortable. -AF

Angela Loving Apocalypto : Nathan tries to defuse a fight with Angela about religion by asking her what her favorite movie is. Angela loves Apocalypto and all the work of Mel Gibson. It’s almost like she didn’t just talk about how she doesn’t respect Judaism and will not permit any of Nathan’s religion in Adam’s life … ???? Somehow, Angela missed all that “Mel Gibson is an antisemite” controversy way back when. Probably because Google is controlled by the devil, so she never looked Mel Gibson up. -AF

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘The Rehearsal’ Finale Is Nathan Fielder’s Most Heartbreaking Episode Yet

In the first episode of The Rehearsal, back when this show seemed like a goofy prank serial rather than a journey into Nathan Fielder's deepest anguishes, our host felt the need to apologize.The subject, a man named Kor, wants to confess to a friend that he does not, in fact, have a Master's degree. Fielder creates an environment where Kor can practice that admission over and over again with all of the chaotic variables fully in his control, and within that simulation, Fielder begins to feel gross about himself. Kor intends to make the truth known about his educational history...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Nathan Fielder
Person
Mel Gibson
TheDailyBeast

Leon Vitali, One of Stanley Kubrick’s Greatest Collaborators, Dead at 74

Leon Vitali, an unsung but crucial force that helped shape director Stanley Kubrick’s late career, serving as an actor, personal assistant, casting director, foley artist, and creative sounding board, died on Saturday night. He was 74. Vitali’s death was confirmed by his family to the Associated Press. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his three children, who were with Vitali when he died, said in a joint statement. As a young actor, Vitali was making a name for himself in television when he was cast in the role of a lifetime: Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Barry Lyndon’s titular antihero. Fascinated by Kubrick’s creative process, Vitali stuck around to watch him edit the film—and never quite left the auteur’s side. As a casting director, he found Danny Lloyd and the perfect set of twins for The Shining, and convinced Kubrick to make R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket’s legendary drill instructor. The official Twitter account associated with Kubrick, who died in 1999, mourned Vitali on Sunday as “the heartbeat of Kubrick’s films after the master himself.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars

Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Looks Like A Stud In Pink Suit & Double Denim At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In South Korea

Brad Pitt has given fans incredible fashion moments throughout the entire promotion of his newest thriller film, Bullet Train, and his ‘fit at the Seoul, South Korea premiere is no different. Brad, 58, lit up the red carpet on Aug. 19 in a hot pink suit that was accessorized with a bright orange shoelace as a belt. It also featured two brown buttons on the jacket to close it, as well as five buttons on each sleeve. He wore a white tee underneath and seemed elated to be there as he smiled and waved with fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hbo#The Official Guide
TheDailyBeast

Aidan Is Back! John Corbett Is Coming to ‘And Just Like That…’

After killing off Big (which viewers ultimately learned was for the best) and kicking Steve to curb (#Justice4Steve), the producers of HBO Max’s …And Just Like That are clearly trying to restore some goodwill by bringing back the most beloved love interest in the Sex and the City Cinematic Universe for its second season.According to an exclusive in Variety, John Corbett will make his long-awaited return as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) furniture-making former fiancé, who she famously cheated on with Big (Chris Noth) in Season 3 of the HBO show.The report tells fans to prepare themselves for...
TV SERIES
Vogue

J Lo Is Ready For Her Bridal Moment

Brace yourselves, Bennifer’s getting married – again! After their intimate Las Vegas wedding last month, followed by a well-documented honeymoon in Paris, the pair is set to stage a mega celebration at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate this weekend. Preparations for the festivities are well underway. Jennifer Lopez...
SAVANNAH, GA
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up

We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
PETS
POPSUGAR

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter

Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Kendall Jenner Takes Vogue Through Her Bedtime Routine

For Kendall Jenner, a before-bed routine is more than just a utilitarian act that includes covetable skincare and attention to her teeth (she’s partnered with the oral hygiene company Moon since 2019, recently launching her first collection with them). “I like to wind down in the evenings,” Jenner tells Vogue. “I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal.” Last year, Jenner opened up about her struggle with anxiety, and she’s found an intentional nighttime routine helps calm any racing thoughts. “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” Jenner explains. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Hold Hands & Rock Denim Looks For Kendall’s 818 Party

Here’s to mother/daughter bonding sessions! Kylie Jenner and her adorable baby girl Stormi spent some quality time together on Thursday, August 18… and it became an even bigger family affair as they headed over to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party. The makeup mogul and her 4-year-old daughter had a chance to hangout with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more of the KarJenner clan!
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

Les Murray said his autism shaped his poetry – his late poems offer insights into his creative process

An autistic author recently tweeted: I filled out an autism quotient questionnaire for my upcoming assessment and one of the questions was about if I am fascinated by dates and I said no BUT now I want to go to the supermarket and buy some dates and see how fascinating they really are. Reading this, I decided that a personal reevaluation of dates was definitely in order, despite our previous incompatibilities. For me, the first hurdle in even tolerating any food is the physical experience of eating it – its initial combination of textures, and how they change during the eating process....
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

TV’s Most Trailblazing Character Is on ‘A League of Their Own’

“How do I fit into this?” is one of the first questions Lea Robinson [pronounced “Lee”] asked themselves when their manager said they were submitting them for the new A League of Their Own reimagining. Reading the script, Robinson quickly realized Bertie Hart is “a role of a lifetime.” Bertie’s storyline in the second half of the season is part of the promise made by co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson that the show is “about queerness in a huge way.”Amazon’s series reboot—an expansion, really—of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, which premiered on the streamer earlier this month, has received deserved praise...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth season, I hear. Reps...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 4, Models All-Pink Outfit With Custom Louis Vuitton Handbag: Photos

On Wednesdays True Thompson wears pink. The 4-year-old daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looked as adorable as ever on Aug. 17 as she rocked a fully pink ‘fit, a trend started by the classic 2004 film, Mean Girls. The eye-catching ensemble, shared by Khloe on Instagram, consisted of a pink tank top and skirt combo, pink Crocs with pink charms called Jibbitz, and pink heart-shaped glasses. Oh, and not to forget, a completely customized Louis Vuitton purse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Heidi Klum Made 10 Paintings Based on Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

Years after NFTs first began to become widely known amongst the general public, it’s now become commonplace for celebrities to dip their toe into the world of cryptocurrency and digital tokens, and Heidi Klum has just become the latest in a long line that includes Matt Damon, Lindsay Lohan and Tom Brady. In a new interview with Artnet, the famous model, who has long painted on the side, revealed that she will be releasing a series of 10 paintings based on the now-famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, a collection of unique digital tokens that have fetched as much as...
VISUAL ART
TheDailyBeast

John Boyega on the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moment That Changed His Life

Ever since exploding onto the screen as Moses, a teen gang leader who saves his South London council estate from an alien invasion in Attack the Block, John Boyega’s star power has been undeniable. That’s what made his sidelining in the Star Wars sequel trilogy so frustrating.Despite beating out Tom Holland for the lead role of Finn, a stormtrooper turned Resistance freedom fighter in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Boyega’s presence was not only diminished in each passing film until his became an ancillary character, but he became the target of far-right Star Wars trolls unhappy with the series’ newfound...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy