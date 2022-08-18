Read full article on original website
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
Phoenix woman still looking for stolen car after dog was found
What was supposed to be a homecoming for a rescue dog turned into a search. Rosie, a Pitbull and German Shepherd mix, was in Hilary O'Kelly's car when it got stolen Saturday morning.
'I feel so violated': Arizona veteran falls victim to alleged golf charity scheme she says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man is accused of swindling thousands of dollars from Valley golfers in an alleged charity event scheme that police say never existed. Lindsay Meisner, an Army veteran who lives in Scottsdale, says she fell victim to this at the end of June. About two months later, Scottsdale Police arrested the man she said she paid $10,000.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
East Valley Tribune
Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa
As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus
PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers doing nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake. City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
2022 Toyota Tundra put to the test in the Arizona desert. Arizona's Family is giving viewers an exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test. Chandler fourth grader wins Intel's crane naming contest. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. A fourth grader at Chandler...
Police say fatal shooting in Central Phoenix was self defense
PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead after he threatened a local business's security guard with a firearm. According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Travonte Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
ABC 15 News
Man arrested for charity golf tournament scam in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — A 57-year-old man was arrested August 8 for fraudulent schemes and theft relating to a fake charity golf tournament scam, Scottsdale police announced Sunday. Police say Robert Alexander was collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a golf tournament at the Silverleaf Golf Course.
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
12 News
