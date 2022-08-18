ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
MESA, AZ
Mesa, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The once-sizzling metro Phoenix housing market is cooling off, which is good news for shoppers but nothing for homeowners to worry about, Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, and scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while light chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa

As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus

PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

After drowning, Tempe police to now carry water rescue bags

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is implementing new rescue procedures and equipment months after video showed officers doing nothing as a homeless man drowned in a city lake. City officials announced Friday that all Tempe police officers will now carry water rescue throw bags. They have already...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police say fatal shooting in Central Phoenix was self defense

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead after he threatened a local business's security guard with a firearm. According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Travonte Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man arrested for charity golf tournament scam in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — A 57-year-old man was arrested August 8 for fraudulent schemes and theft relating to a fake charity golf tournament scam, Scottsdale police announced Sunday. Police say Robert Alexander was collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a golf tournament at the Silverleaf Golf Course.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

