Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chowchilla leaders herald new $150M AutoZone distribution center, will create 300 jobs
Valley leaders say an empty dirt lot on Highway 99 in Chowchilla will soon be an important center of economic growth for the city, as well as the Madera-Merced County region. Those officials teamed with AutoZone representatives Friday morning to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new $150 million distribution center that will be built in Chowchilla.
New recharge basin increases Fresno Irrigation District's storage capacity
The next time California experiences a wet year, the Fresno Irrigation District will be in a better position to collect flood runoff.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Centrella Villas, a New-Home Community in Fresno, California
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new, single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is situated on Belmont Avenue east of Highway 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employment centers. Centrella Villas is close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas is also just minutes away from several golf courses and a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005387/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new-home community in Fresno, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
Merced housing crisis: Leaders approve project to help veterans, plans to increase volume
From unsheltered veterans to students desperately seeking homes within their budget, city leaders this week made moves to alleviate housing stress upon Merced’s vulnerable residents. The Merced City Council considered the new projects and policy updates aimed at addressing Merced’s long-standing housing difficulties during Monday’s meeting. Each were unanimously...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debris clearing begins for homes impacted by Oak Fire
The "Right to Entry" form allows crews to clear out the debris left behind by the flames. Mariposa County says the goal is to have most properties cleared by November.
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California
Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
yourcentralvalley.com
Integrated physical medicine at Innovative Medical Center in Fresno
Innovative Medical Center is an integrated physical medicine practice serving patients in Fresno, California.
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
sierranewsonline.com
Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake
MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
Madera Tribune
Henry Miller kept his eye on Jack Schmitz
Jack Schmitz was one of many Madera County pioneers who got their start in agriculture by working on the Miller & Lux ranches in the last quarter of the 19th century. A million acres of land with a million head of cattle — that’s what constituted a major portion of the estate of cattle baron, Henry Miller. It drew thousands of immigrants to his California fiefdom. Among these were scores of Italians and Germans who would figure heavily in early Madera County history. Numerous families on the contemporary scene in Madera can point to the Miller & Lux operation as the place where their ancestors began their quest for the American dream. The descendants of John Walter Schmitz I are among these.
Fresno is thriving post-COVID, while others struggle, UC Berkeley study shows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Across the nation, cities are feeling the post-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the board, industries have had to adapt to a “post-COVID” world. The pandemic forced a lot of things to shut down. Business and recreational areas became desolate reminders of the pre-COVID era that a lot of people took […]
Madera Tribune
MCC wins million dollar challenge
Madera Community College staff and students erupt in celebration after they learned thy were the winner of the Lumina Foundation’s Million Dollar Community Challenge, which was announced Wednesday. Before the announcement was made for the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, Madera Community College was already a winner. They were...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 8.19.22
Fresno is 20% full. Inflow is 549 cfs and outflow is 1112 cfs. Water level is very low. Not many fishermen out. Call Fresno Tavern or Stromberg Sinclair for current conditions.
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
Comments / 0