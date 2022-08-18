ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Centrella Villas, a New-Home Community in Fresno, California

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new, single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is situated on Belmont Avenue east of Highway 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s major employment centers. Centrella Villas is close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas is also just minutes away from several golf courses and a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005387/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new-home community in Fresno, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
FRESNO, CA
AOL Corp

Merced housing crisis: Leaders approve project to help veterans, plans to increase volume

From unsheltered veterans to students desperately seeking homes within their budget, city leaders this week made moves to alleviate housing stress upon Merced’s vulnerable residents. The Merced City Council considered the new projects and policy updates aimed at addressing Merced’s long-standing housing difficulties during Monday’s meeting. Each were unanimously...
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Madera County, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Madera County, CA
City
Stockton, CA
resourceworld.com

Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California

Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Linus Business#Madera Co#Amond World
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California

Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
OAKHURST, CA
Mark-John Clifford

My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.

Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
yourcentralvalley.com

Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
KINGSBURG, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake

MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Madera Tribune

Henry Miller kept his eye on Jack Schmitz

Jack Schmitz was one of many Madera County pioneers who got their start in agriculture by working on the Miller & Lux ranches in the last quarter of the 19th century. A million acres of land with a million head of cattle — that’s what constituted a major portion of the estate of cattle baron, Henry Miller. It drew thousands of immigrants to his California fiefdom. Among these were scores of Italians and Germans who would figure heavily in early Madera County history. Numerous families on the contemporary scene in Madera can point to the Miller & Lux operation as the place where their ancestors began their quest for the American dream. The descendants of John Walter Schmitz I are among these.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Madera Tribune

MCC wins million dollar challenge

Madera Community College staff and students erupt in celebration after they learned thy were the winner of the Lumina Foundation’s Million Dollar Community Challenge, which was announced Wednesday. Before the announcement was made for the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, Madera Community College was already a winner. They were...
MADERA, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 8.19.22

Fresno is 20% full. Inflow is 549 cfs and outflow is 1112 cfs. Water level is very low. Not many fishermen out. Call Fresno Tavern or Stromberg Sinclair for current conditions.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy