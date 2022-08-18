13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2022

The Weeknd and Silk Sonic will be performing this week for lovers of music in Las Vegas. Those more interested in free fun can check out Festivus and Simple Plan at the Fremont Street Experience this week.

Silk Sonic

Having introduced “Leave The Door Open” in 2021, Silk Sonic is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com and start at $125 according to Live Nation.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The duo earned four Grammy nominations including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from DJ Shift and Coi Leray at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Shift will perform on Aug. 19 at 10:30 p.m. Coi Leray performs Aug. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Coi Leray performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Aug. 19 to Oct. 2, Mike Merryfield from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, Butch Bradley & Special Guest Comedians Aug. 19 to Oct. 3, and Geoff Keith from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances French Montana, Gucci Mane, and DJ Franzen at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: French Montana on Aug. 19 ($40 for women and $60 for men), Gucci Mane on Aug. 20 ($40 for women and $60 for men), and DJ Franzen on Aug. 21 ($20 for women and $30 for men).

Dave J Hogan LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: French Montana performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith Center located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Australian Pink Floyd and Hadestown will be featured this week. Australian Pink Floyd can be seen on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $40 to $95. Hadestown can be seen from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28, tickets range from $40 to $169.

Festivus and Simple Plan

Fremont Street Experience is hosting Festivus Aug. 19 to Aug 21 with additional dates and the band Simple Plan Aug. 20.

The Weeknd

As part of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour the weekend is set to stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Melissa Etheridge

As part of the “One Way Out Tour” Melissa Etheridge is set to perform at the House of Blues on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com according to Live Nation.