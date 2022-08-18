ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2022

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztBsJ_0hMgzZDO00

The Weeknd and Silk Sonic will be performing this week for lovers of music in Las Vegas. Those more interested in free fun can check out Festivus and Simple Plan at the Fremont Street Experience this week.

Silk Sonic
Having introduced “Leave The Door Open” in 2021, Silk Sonic is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com and start at $125 according to Live Nation.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The duo earned four Grammy nominations including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LIGHT Nightclub
People can listen to a performance from DJ Shift and Coi Leray at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Shift will perform on Aug. 19 at 10:30 p.m. Coi Leray performs Aug. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Coi Leray performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

L.A. Comedy Club
Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Aug. 19 to Oct. 2, Mike Merryfield from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, Butch Bradley & Special Guest Comedians Aug. 19 to Oct. 3, and Geoff Keith from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.

Drai's Nightclub
Party goers can listen to performances French Montana, Gucci Mane, and DJ Franzen at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: French Montana on Aug. 19 ($40 for women and $60 for men), Gucci Mane on Aug. 20 ($40 for women and $60 for men), and DJ Franzen on Aug. 21 ($20 for women and $30 for men).

Dave J Hogan
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: French Montana performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

The Smith Center
Known for performing arts, the Smith Center located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Australian Pink Floyd and Hadestown will be featured this week. Australian Pink Floyd can be seen on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. with tickets ranging from $40 to $95. Hadestown can be seen from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28, tickets range from $40 to $169.

Festivus and Simple Plan
Fremont Street Experience is hosting Festivus Aug. 19 to Aug 21 with additional dates and the band Simple Plan Aug. 20.

The Weeknd
As part of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour the weekend is set to stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Melissa Etheridge
As part of the “One Way Out Tour” Melissa Etheridge is set to perform at the House of Blues on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com according to Live Nation.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Melissa Etheridge performs at the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover

Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape. The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam

The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
fb101.com

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality

Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Geoff Keith
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Bruno Mars
travelweekly.com

Big changes are coming to New York-New York in Las Vegas

New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is gonna make a brand-new start of it, announcing plans for a $63 million room remodel project that got underway this month. When the project is completed next summer, all 1,830 rooms and 155 suites will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#What To Do#Things To Do#Grammy Awards#Atlanta#Music Festival#Lovers Of Music#The Weeknd And Silk Sonic#Dolby Live#Mgm#Live Nation#L A Comedy Club
theobelisk.net

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 – Psycho Swim Notes

08.18.22 – 11:03PM Pacific – Thursday – Psycho Swim. This is no place for lucidity. I’ve been waiting weeks to say that. It is, however, a place for imposter syndrome, and I’ll admit to having already filled my quota of wondering how the hell I managed to get here. Considering I can barely get up to get myself a cup of water — I brought my pink water-drinking cup from home — let alone ice from somewhere down the hall, it feels pretty odd to not be at home right now. I am lucid, mostly. A little while ago I got back from seeing Kadabra at the Redtail and I guess that was the end of my night. I picked up a hamburger salad on the way back and that was dinner and I keep expecting it to kick in and have a surge of energy, but yeah, probably not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy