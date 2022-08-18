Read full article on original website
Damien Ayala
3d ago
oh I get it they're thinking to themselves well we need to at least raise the wage to be just barely enough to pay their rent since they are barely able to even do that now they think they can shut everybody up by giving him a few extra bucks it still is enough to have any game for employment it still isn't enough to buy your own house it still isn't enough for a car payment it still isn't enough for a savings account it still isn't enough!!!!
2
Carmen Kathman
3d ago
That only causes companies to pass out pink slips. cut staffing and charge consumer more
4
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
Pay increase for San Antonio Metro Health, energy credit proposed in the new city budget
MONDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 was presented to city council earlier this month. This year the city is noticeably flush with cash due to revenue from CPS Energy. The question before council now is how to use...
Free conference addressing mental health returns in person to downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Chapter of NAMI will be hosting a conference this weekend—to provide valuable resources to kids and parents. Addressing mental health is one step in a journey that can be long for many people. “Ironically through that pain, I kind of found my...
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility
(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department
SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
KENS 5
VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour. The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.
KTSA
San Antonio city council reaches no final decision on what to do with excess funds from CPS Energy
SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — Imagine having an extra 75 million dollars show up in your bank account. It’s an issue the city of San Antonio finds itself dealing with. The money comes from an unexpected influx of revenue from CPS Energy. CPS customers are paying outrageous electricity...
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
6 big companies you didn't know do business in San Antonio
You probably didn't know some of these companies were found here.
Crime uptick leads small San Antonio business to reduce hours
SAN ANTONIO — A popular raspa shop on the city's north side is scaling back their business hours to weekends only out of safety concerns for their employees. Owner Ana Fernandez does not expect a major financial hit on their business since Saturday’s and Sunday’s are typically their busiest days.
KSAT 12
Bandera Road Corridor draft plan draws attention, raises some concerns from area residents
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the proposed Bandera Road Corridor draft plan. Nancy Schwartz lives off of Bandera Road. She said she doesn’t like what she’s seeing on the proposed plan for the Bandera Road Corridor.
San Marcos city council to submit marijuana enforcement ordinance to voters
On Tuesday, the San Marcos city council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
KSAT 12
Survey finds nearly 90% of people in San Antonio are cutting back on other expenses due to higher electric bills
SAN ANTONIO – The majority of CPS Energy customers surveyed by KSAT said they are seeing pricier electricity bills than usual, which is causing them to cut back on other expenses in order to cover the cost. A total of 667 readers and viewers participated in the survey that...
Man found dead in downtown San Antonio near Bexar County Justice Center
The man had "major trauma to the back of his head."
Job schemes triple in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
San Antonio City Council session ends with no agreement about how to spend CPS Energy revenue
SAN ANTONIO — The debate over how the city council will spend millions in revenue from CPS Energy continues. On Tuesday, a budget work session was held where City Council members were presented with the proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers. The rebate, and alternate plans for the $50...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports. The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its...
KENS 5
Become a Community Health Worker with these easy steps | Great Day SA
The youth in San Antonio need your help to benefit those in the community. You can do it, and it isn't difficult to make a change. For more information, visit https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/chw.
