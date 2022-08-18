(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Republican Party Chairman confirms to NewsChannel 9 that his committee has formally rescinded its endorsement of Brad Moses for county judge. Moses is accused of overdosing on what turned out to be fentanyl in his lakehouse earlier this month. Because Moses’ name will be on the ballot in November, the party is now actively promoting a write-in campaign for Rhonda Youngs in November’s election.

3 DAYS AGO