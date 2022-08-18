ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Madison County Republican Party pulls endorsement of Brad Moses

(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Republican Party Chairman confirms to NewsChannel 9 that his committee has formally rescinded its endorsement of Brad Moses for county judge. Moses is accused of overdosing on what turned out to be fentanyl in his lakehouse earlier this month. Because Moses’ name will be on the ballot in November, the party is now actively promoting a write-in campaign for Rhonda Youngs in November’s election.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22

On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty

A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
Auburn man dead in Cayuga County motorcycle crash

Town of Sennett — A 24-year-old man from Auburn died Friday after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Cayuga County. According to Cayuga County Sheriff, Deputies found 24-year-old Joseph M. Costello on Franklin Street Road around 5:28 PM. He was driving west when he veered off the north shoulder of the roadway and struck the pole. When authorities arrived, he was taken to Auburn community hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
