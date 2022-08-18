Read full article on original website
urbancny.com
The urbancny.com Interview: Sam Roberts – Candidate Democratic Primary for Congress (NY-22)
Ken Jackson Publisher of urbancny.com interviews Sam Roberts, candidate in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary for the 22nd Congressional District. Early voting has already started, with Tuesday August 23rd being Primary Day. A native of Syracuse, Sam Roberts involvement with community extend back to the Westcott Youth Organization as a youth...
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
localsyr.com
Madison County Republican Party pulls endorsement of Brad Moses
(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Republican Party Chairman confirms to NewsChannel 9 that his committee has formally rescinded its endorsement of Brad Moses for county judge. Moses is accused of overdosing on what turned out to be fentanyl in his lakehouse earlier this month. Because Moses’ name will be on the ballot in November, the party is now actively promoting a write-in campaign for Rhonda Youngs in November’s election.
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
CNY residents criticize Upstate, Crouse for evading federal scrutiny before hospital merger
Syracuse, N.Y. – Upstate University and Crouse hospitals were criticized at a public forum Thursday night for trying to evade federal scrutiny of their proposed merger, aggressively suing patients for unpaid bills and not sharing enough information with the public about the merger. Benita Thompson, a Syracuse resident, said...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22
On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
WIVB
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
Lifeguards save unconscious infant at Central New York state park, officials say
Western, N.Y. — Four lifeguards will be honored Monday for saving an unconscious 11-month-old boy who was suffering from an allergic reaction last month at a Central New York state park, officials said. On July 5, the four Delta Lake State Park lifeguards were called to a campsite after...
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff’s investigate bomb threat at Rome Walmart
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at a Rome Walmart late Friday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at 5815 Taberg Road. Police say an employee received a call stating that there was a bomb in the store. Police evacuated the store, brought in...
Eight guards injured during attacks by inmates at CNY max security prison, union says
Auburn, N.Y. — Eight guards were injured during an Aug. 10 attack by inmates at a Central New York maximum security prison, correctional officers union officials said this week. At about 7:43 a.m., two Auburn Correctional Facility officers were escorting a prisoner from the mess hall when the prisoner...
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
localsyr.com
Dr. DeSiato discusses safety measures at ESM after student brings gun on school bus
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become an all too common occurrence: A student bringing a gun to school. Recently, it happened during summer school in the East Syracuse Minoa School District. Another student spoke up and authorities took action. “Our children are our most precious resources, so...
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
WKTV
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
cnycentral.com
Auburn man dead in Cayuga County motorcycle crash
Town of Sennett — A 24-year-old man from Auburn died Friday after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Cayuga County. According to Cayuga County Sheriff, Deputies found 24-year-old Joseph M. Costello on Franklin Street Road around 5:28 PM. He was driving west when he veered off the north shoulder of the roadway and struck the pole. When authorities arrived, he was taken to Auburn community hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police- Tattoos Might Help Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says tattoos might help identify this Mohawk Valley Crime Stopper Wanted Person of the Week. 47-year-old Michael A. Rios is wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic. Karcic says the local man is wanted on warrants from several local communities.
