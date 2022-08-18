First off Condolences to the family. 2nd this is clearly an illegal eviction on the landlord's behalf, not following through with the complete process and setting this man's belongings on the streets. He should be sued for liability for all property damages and for their pain and suffering he's added he their already difficult grieving process.
This is wrong!! No respect for another human being anymore.. Hope they are compensated for the extra stress and worry they're now being caused by this and someone can help them.
It says clearly his rent was paid, not partially paid, this is disgusting.Even the news can't reach the office which shows there's something wrong with the way they have carried their buisness.Sending Prayers for the family.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
