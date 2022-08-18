ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Empowered Woman
3d ago

First off Condolences to the family. 2nd this is clearly an illegal eviction on the landlord's behalf, not following through with the complete process and setting this man's belongings on the streets. He should be sued for liability for all property damages and for their pain and suffering he's added he their already difficult grieving process.

April Gilbow
3d ago

This is wrong!! No respect for another human being anymore.. Hope they are compensated for the extra stress and worry they're now being caused by this and someone can help them.

AdulteryNLust eaqualsALyFeOfDestruction
3d ago

It says clearly his rent was paid, not partially paid, this is disgusting.Even the news can't reach the office which shows there's something wrong with the way they have carried their buisness.Sending Prayers for the family.

theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigation underway after downtown fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has confirmed the Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fight led to one of its officers using a taser to break up the altercation. In a video obtained by WAFB, the officer appears to use a taser once while responding to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#After Death
WAFB

Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft

BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12. According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LPSO: man injured in Rosewood Street shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning on Rosewood Street. According to LPSO, deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. “One male victim was transported to a local hospital for what...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Kindergartener who wants to be a police officer when he grows up meets Ascension Parish deputy

A popular social media post captured when a local student who wants to be a police officer when he grows up had an opportunity to meet a parish deputy. According to the post, Mack recently started kindergarten. When Ascension Parish Sgt. Tanya Castle Faison learned of Mack's dream job, she reached out with a uniform and a meeting where she taught him about law enforcement duties.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91

BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

