Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
ourquadcities.com
City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial
Moline is turning 150, and the community is celebrating in a big way! Tory Brecht, Communications Coordinator for the City of Moline, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about what we can expect for the sesquicentennial celebration. For more information, click here.
KWQC
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train early Sunday. Police and the Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:38 a.m. to Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue and found a 41-year-old Muscatine man. TV6 is not naming him...
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
KWQC
Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events
Deere & Company is reporting a fiscal 3rd quarter profit of $1.88 billion or $6.16 per share. That compares to net income of 1.66 billion or $5.32 per share for the same period last year. Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island. Updated: 23 hours ago. The Rock Island...
ourquadcities.com
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
davenportlibrary.com
“Last Seen” and the Black Community in Davenport
A valuable resource for discovering more details about the families of Davenport’s post-Civil War Black community is Last Seen: Finding Family After Slavery, an online database of advertisements “placed in newspapers across the United States (and beyond) by formerly enslaved people searching for family members and loved ones after emancipation.”
KWQC
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
KWQC
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
ourquadcities.com
Cirque Italia sets 3 days of performances in Davenport
Cirque Italia will present three days of performances Aug. 25-28 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, “performing the most daring acts,” a news release says. Along with a display of eccentric acts, Cirque Italia’s fans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
Sioux City Journal
Column: A correction
Last week, I made a mistake, a serious one. In the process, I did a disservice to the Davenport City Council and to those who read this newspaper. The No. 1 Rule in newspapering is: Get it right. The second is: If you make a mistake, correct it. An important corollary of that rule: clean up the mess where you made it. Hence, this week’s act of contrition.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf baker is upper crust in Iowa State Fair competition
Upper-crust pie bakers put their top creations to the test in the Machine Shed Pies competition, judged Monday, Aug. 15, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year’s fair.
MPD hopes #trudytakeover will bring answers in Appleby case
The Facebook posts break your heart. “I only lived here for 9 years before they took me. I loved it here, but never knew what evil awaited for me on that day in August 1996.” “The night before they took me, I rollerbladed in the cul-de-sac with my friend Amber, neither of us could’ve ever […]
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
ourquadcities.com
Sikorski: Several factors contribute to gun violence
Retiring Davenport police chief says the community has the biggest role in solution. Davenport’s about to turn a big page: Police Chief Paul Sikorski will leave his post in eight days. This week, the Davenport Police Department hosted an open house for anyone to come by to say goodbye to Sikorski in person.
KWQC
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
Comments / 1