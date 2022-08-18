ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kmaland.com

Sioux City East outduels Glenwood in wild season-opening shootout

(Glenwood) -- In a game full of big plays, Sioux City East made just enough to open their 2022 season with a 50-33 win over Glenwood on Friday night. The Black Raiders' win came in a wild contest, highlighted by an hour delay for lightning and nearly 1,000 total yards between the two teams.
GLENWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night. That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.
Sioux City Journal

Sergeant Bluff sacker selected best in the state of Iowa

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he should know. The...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
nwestiowa.com

Principal joins Sioux Center Christian team

SIOUX CENTER—A new leadership team at Sioux Center Christian School is ready to start the school year. Joining head of school Josh Bowar is Brandon Haan as the new principal of the transitional kindergarten through eighth-grade school. Haan and his wife, Jill, moved to Sioux Center in June with...
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Families visit Lewis and Clark encampment recreation

Brad Holder of Hinton, playing Sgt. Nathaniel Pryor, talks about the Native American artifacts that would have been collected by Lewis and Clark. Dwight Peters from Ames, who plays Private John Potts talks about a replica of a musket during the recreation of the Lewis and Clark Encampment in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sgt. Floyd memorial reenactors in Sioux City this weekend are motivated by love of history, sense of camaraderie

SIOUX CITY — Ames, Iowa, resident Dwight Peters owes plenty to the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment in Sioux City. The 69-year-old retiree wasn't exactly a rugged outdoorsman before he joined reenactors for the August event more than 30 years ago. Now, the former Iowa Department of Transportation worker feels quite comfortable making his own gear and setting up a tent in the elements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police investigating Ingleside Avenue shooting

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured. At around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers were called to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue. Officers found a male in the 1600 block of Virginia Street suffering a single gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Rob Hollan, Mary Dickens named Siouxland Senior Open champions

DAKOTA DUNES -- The 2022 Siouxland Senior Open, a benefit for Sunrise Retirement Center's Memory Care Unit, was hosted at Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes Friday. There were three champions awarded, a men's, women's and team title. In the men's competition, Rob Hollan shot a four-under-par 66 to...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Floyd Memorial Meeting: The annual meeting of the Floyd Memorial Association was held at Marks & Mould for the election of officers and other business. The Association is working through the process of erecting a monument in memory Sgt. Charles Floyd, the member of the Lewis and Clark expedition who died and was buried on a bluff south of what is now Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Sioux City school building plan has come to fruition

The start of the new school year in the Sioux City school district Tuesday marks not only the debut of the new Hunt Elementary School, but also an important milestone for Iowa's third largest district. With the opening of the midtown neighborhood school, the district has achieved its decades-long goal...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
DES MOINES, IA

