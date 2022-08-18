Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
‘As I always say, the people here are warm’: Lil Jamaica celebrates 3 years in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way. On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
Not to Miss Magical Event at The Paine in Oshkosh Through October!
The Paine is giving us a great reason for a late bedtime this fall. The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark is an absolute must for your 2022 fall bucket list. The gorgeous illuminated installations give an immersive experience that will captivate visitors of all ages. Click for Details...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton International Airport hosts fundraising event for the Old Glory Honor Flight
APPLETON Wis. (WBAY) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Appleton International Airport once again hosted the ‘Pulling for Honor’ fundraiser on Saturday. ‘Pulling for Honor’ is a fundraising event that raises money for future Old Glory Honor Flights. “We are thrilled to again host the Pulling for...
wearegreenbay.com
Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
WBAY Green Bay
Donate blood! Urgent need for blood types A and O
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/. Summer may be winding down but there’s still time to make a lasting...
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
seehafernews.com
Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc
A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. “(It’s) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area,” he explained....
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information,...
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
