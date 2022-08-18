ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Brown County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Shooting

Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
KIMBERLY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Disability#St Mary S Hospital
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Donate blood! Urgent need for blood types A and O

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/. Summer may be winding down but there’s still time to make a lasting...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
seehafernews.com

Carpets Plus Moves To Former Rustic Touch in Manitowoc

A longstanding business in Manitowoc has announced a relocation to the Shopko Plaza area. Bob Dedering, who has owned Carpets Plus for the past 24 years, said he purchased a building that formerly housed Rustic Touch, at 3315 Calumet Avenue. “(It’s) Part of the former Shopko Plaza area,” he explained....
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Fire reminder about smoke detectors

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue want to remind the community about the importance of having a correctly installed and properly working smoke detector after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood within the next few days to provide safety information,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
HOBART, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy