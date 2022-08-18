Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Pirates come up short in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The East Carolina soccer team dropped a hotly contested match 2-0 against the No. 12 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The contest was the second in as many games against a top-15 ranked team nationally. The Pirates started out by making some heady stops in the first 35-plus minutes of the game. Jazmin […]
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Down Gamecocks in Exhibition, 4-1
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 9 Georgia Tech volleyball cruised past South Carolina, 4-1, on the road in the Jackets’ final preseason contest on Sunday. The Jackets took care of business early, outscoring the Gamecocks by 19 total points to sweep the first three sets and clinch the match. Tech claimed the first and second sets by 25-20 score lines, using four runs of three to hold the advantage in set one and putting together an 11-2 stretch to cruise to victory in set two. In a dominant third set, an early, six-point run powered the White and Gold ahead before a late, five-point stretch closed the door for a 25-16 triumph in set three. Following the decisive third set, South Carolina bounced back to win set four, 25-16. The Yellow Jackets responded in set five with a 5-1 stretch that set up a 15-10 victory, sealing the match on top, 4-1.
gamecocksonline.com
Gamecocks Women's Soccer to Face East Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 12 South Carolina women’s soccer team is set to take on East Carolina at home on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2:00p.m. in Stone Stadium. Venue: Stone Stadium (5,700) Live Stats: South Carolina Live Stats. Live Video: SEC Network+. Series History: 6-0-0 all-time against...
WLTX.com
Weeks into his college career, GG Jackson has developed a strong bond with Gamecock head coach Lamont Paris
CAYCE, S.C. — When GG Jackson reclassified to the Class of 2022, it allowed him to enroll early as a very true freshman and begin his college career a year ahead of schedule. The former Ridge View star was the top-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 and by...
FOX Carolina
Former USC QB Stephen Garcia expecting a baby girl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is expecting a baby girl. In a video posted to Twitter, Garcia announced the arrival of their new baby by throwing a football. The ball burst open after hitting the ground and pink smoke was flowing out of the shattered ball.
WLTX.com
Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
Lamont Paris on Josh Gray: 'He's such a physical specimen'
There’s a big man on campus who was once a very highly sought after high school recruit. Josh Gray picked LSU but spent only one year at the school before transferring to play at South Carolina under former head coach Frank Martin. Part of the reason for the transfer for Gray was he felt like he fit Martin’s style better than where he was at LSU.
wach.com
Tigers ground Eagles in Sonic FNR opener
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- It was a damp start to the beginning of the 8th season of Sonic Friday Night Rivals as the Airport Eagles hosted the Swansea Tigers. In the end it was the Tigers who played spoilers to Airport head coach Andre Cook's first game in charge of the Eagles as Swansea took the 19-6 victory.
wpde.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
golaurens.com
James leads Red Devils in dominating win over Panthers
Bryson James pounded the Batesburg-Leesville defense for 4 touchdowns in Clinton's dominating performance Friday in the non-region season-opener for high school football. Clinton's run-dominated offense rolled for more than 600 yards in a 55-20 Friday night win, in a tune-up to the big game, cross-county rivalry this Friday at home against Laurens. Clinton is the 6th ranked team statewide in the AAA pre-season poll.
Kennedy to lead financial aid at Newberry College
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her alma mater, Benedict College.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
Columbia Star
Asouzu returns to Dreher
Ariel Asouzu will be returning to the Dreher High School family. She is a 2007 graduate of Dreher and served as a school counselor at Dreher. She is returning for the 2022-2023 school year as an assistant principal. Asouzu was previously an assistant administrator at Crayton Middle School. She says...
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
WIS-TV
Court records show alleged Orangeburg Wilkinson shooter claims other guns were on campus as well
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marks one year since three students were injured in a shooting at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. Court documents show the then-14-year-old alleged shooter claimed other students had guns on campus that day as well. The now 15-year-old Kemondre Glover faces three charges of attempted murder,...
WIS-TV
Columbia-Richland Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department swore in eleven new firefighters during a graduation ceremony at Dreher High School. The eleven firefighters were given a badge by Chief Jenkins after completing weeks of training at the department’s fire academy. “Our department is thrilled to have these new...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC Biz News announces Best Places to Work winners
SC Biz News celebrated its Best Places to Work honorees during an awards event Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. More than 800 people gathered at the facility as SC Biz News honored 119 companies in three categories: Large, medium and small. The companies were chosen in partnership with...
The Post and Courier
SC farmers across the state experiencing weather-caused crop loss
Nat Bradford of Bradford Family Farm in Sumter had an unfortunate announcement to make. Bradford's watermelon crop failed to produce for the first time since he rediscovered his family's heirloom variety that dates to the 1850s — news he delivered to customers who pre-ordered 350 to 400 watermelons. He...
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
