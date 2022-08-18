Read full article on original website
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts server looking to thank man for generosity that made her day
In a world where sometimes restaurant servers are treated horribly by customers, a local woman is looking to thank a man who brightened her day during a difficult situation. Victoria Sousa is hoping that her message reaches the man that not only more than made up for a tip that she didn’t receive but left a nice message for her on the receipt.
theweektoday.com
Float fly at Mary’s Pond honors old friend and veteran
ROCHESTER – There’s an old saying in float flying, according to Warren Williamson of Mattapoisett. Williamson and dozens of other members from the Bristol County Radio Control Club gathered on a “perfectly windy” morning at Mary’s Pond in Rochester on Saturday, Aug. 20, for the John Nicolaci Memorial Float Fly.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
nbcboston.com
Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain
One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
WCVB
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
clearpublicist.com
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
nbcboston.com
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
nbcboston.com
11-Year-Old Caught Stealing Vape Cartridges From 7-Eleven in South Boston
An 11-year-old was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston early Monday morning, police said. Boston police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the 7-Eleven at 473 West Broadway. When they arrived, officers said the glass door of the business was broken and they found an 11-year-old boy inside the store.
quincyquarry.com
Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
nbcboston.com
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver
BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
fallriverreporter.com
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
iheart.com
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
