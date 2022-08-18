ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen pleads not guilty to Green Valley Ranch arson that killed 5

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An 18-year-old who was charged over his alleged involvement in a Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Kevin Bui , who was 16 years old at the time of the arson, is accused of intentionally setting and burning down a home in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in the summer of 2020. The fire originally broke out just before 3 a.m. at 5312 North Truckee St. on Aug. 5, 2020.

Five members of a Senegalese family were killed, including a 1-year-old and a 7-month-old .

Bui faced adult charges for the alleged murder and arson. In total, he was facing 60 counts split between several charges that included first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

At his arraignment on Thursday, Bui pleaded not guilty to all 60 counts he is facing.

Court records show Bui’s jury trial is set for Oct. 12.

