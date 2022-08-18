ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

White House criticises Dennis Rodman’s plan to travel to Russia to bring home Brittney Griner

The White House has criticised former NBA player Dennis Rodman for his plans to go to Russia in an attempt to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. Ms Griner, 31, was convicted in Russian court earlier this month on drug charges and handed a nine-year sentence. President Joe Biden slammed the verdict, saying that it was “unacceptable”. The US has put forward an offer to exchange Ms Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who’s serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US. Mr Rodman is seeking to speed up the timeline, telling NBC News on Saturday: “I got permission...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy