The White House has criticised former NBA player Dennis Rodman for his plans to go to Russia in an attempt to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. Ms Griner, 31, was convicted in Russian court earlier this month on drug charges and handed a nine-year sentence. President Joe Biden slammed the verdict, saying that it was “unacceptable”. The US has put forward an offer to exchange Ms Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who’s serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US. Mr Rodman is seeking to speed up the timeline, telling NBC News on Saturday: “I got permission...

NBA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO