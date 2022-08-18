Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Paxton votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
PAXTON, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday the Village Board of Paxton voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Paxton. The ordinance was the result of...
knopnews2.com
Searching for identity of deceased man from 1961
Those Nebraska soldiers, who the women of the Canteen were waiting on, did amazing work for the United States. On Saturday night someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms.
knopnews2.com
First National Avocado Launching Championship coming to North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first National Avocado Launching Championship will be coming to North Platte on Sept. 10. This is the first event of its kind, and the event was created by the North Platte Tourism Bureau in order to give people another reason to visit the city.
North Platte Telegraph
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
knopnews2.com
Pig Skin Preview: Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Following a second round exit in the 2021 playoffs Sutherland looks grow in 2022 despite a young roster after losing a big senior class. “We had a good week,” said Head Coach Brendan Geier, “first week of practice and I felt like when we walked of on Friday, we were better than we were when we started on Monday. And we would like to just see that continue to grow throughout the year, you know and the goals remain the same, play to your potential, and like I said be playing your best football at the end of the year.”
knopnews2.com
Warm and mainly sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a fall- like weekend, conditions are changing for early portions of the workweek with warmer than average conditions and sunny skies. As high pressure takes control of our weather, this is going to allow for us to see a southerly flow here across the viewing...
knopnews2.com
North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Zero match-up against the Papillion-LaVista South Titans. After the first half of play the Dawgs trail by one to the Titans 15-14. On Papillion-LaVista South’s first possession of the second half they put six more points on the board, they also make the extra point to make it 22-14. Later in the third, the Dawgs are able to block a punt by the Titans to keep the score 22-14.
