Siouxland high school football highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Sioux City West – 46, Council Bluffs-Jefferson – 20 Sioux City East – 50, Glenwood – 33 SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Elk Point-Jefferson – 50, Parker – 0
Tech firm Sterling blossoms in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Sterling's headquarters in North Sioux City is just about 1,700 miles to the east of the digital brain-trust in Silicon Valley. And it's roughly 1,200 miles west of the majority of its clients in Washington, D.C. But the husband-and-wife team who control the tech firm say...
WATCH NOW: Sgt. Bluff Fareway worker wins state fair grocery bagging contest
Nolan McGregor talks about winning the Iowa State Fair's grocery bagging contest during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Fareway grocery store in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. McGregor will advance to compete in a national contest.
Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
South Sioux City Fire Rescue battling house fire; assisted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A home was badly damaged by a fire on Sunday, Aug. 21st in South Sioux City. South Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the home at 503 7th Ave., near the riverfront, just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday, after receiving multiple calls of a home on fire.
Sioux City Police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person was hurt in an early-morning shooting in Sioux City on Sunday, Aug. 21st. Sioux City Police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 4:13 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in that area. Once there, officers found a man...
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR ATM THEFT SUSPECTS
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE TRYING TO DETERMINE THE IDENTITY OF TWO SUSPECTS WHO BROKE INTO AN A-T-M LOCATED AT 1901 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE ABOUT 4:50 AM ON AUGUST 15TH. THE UNKNOWN SUBJECTS REMOVED THE MONEY AND FLED IN A TRUCK THAT WAS STOLEN OUT OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY. THAT TRUCK WAS...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $349,900
Chestnut Hill Development. New build Northside townhouse has a modern design with an open concept. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, quartz countertops with double sinks. Living room/kitchen features hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry has plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the oversized 2 car garage. Large dining area spills out into a custom 10x24 deck to incorporate outdoor living space. Kitchen has a modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, island, and stainless steel appliances that provide that move in ready, functional open concept kitchen. The walkout lower level adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, and full bath. There is a unfinished bonus room that can be finished upon request. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and mulch landscaping. No HOA fees. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Estimated completion Spring 2023. Buyer and/or buyer agent to verify measurements. Disclosure: Listing agent related to general contractor.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (57) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Siouxland woman faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence
A Siouxland woman was arrested for an incident where she was reportedly recklessly driving.
Money stolen out of Sioux City ATM; SCPD searching for suspects
The Sioux City Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a theft early Monday morning.
