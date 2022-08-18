Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road
PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light. The driver...
KTAR.com
2 hospitalized following south Phoenix shooting, suspect detained
PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in south Phoenix on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A woman in her 30s and a juvenile...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police investigating shooting that kills man, injures another
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. Phoenix police responded to a call around 2 a.m. of multiple gun shots being fired near 24th Street and Baseline Road. Upon arriving to the scene, police found a man...
KTAR.com
Security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shoots armed man, police say
PHOENIX – A security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub fatally shot an armed man Sunday night, authorities said. Officers found Travonte Hayes on the ground near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street with gunshot wounds around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Hayes, 28, died after being taken to a hospital.
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
Police searching for woman who allegedly robbed multiple convenience stores
Phoenix police are searching for a woman accused of robbing four convenience stores in two days earlier this month.
Two people shot near 7th and Southern avenues, PD investigating
Phoenix police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night near 7th and Southern avenues. The alleged shooter has been detained.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
Pregnant Woman Died, Six Other Injured In A Head-On Crash In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
In Glendale, police responded to a head-on crash that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others. At the time of the accident, Brigitte Armijo was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police reported that her three young children and [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
DPS trooper uses vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on L101 in Tempe
A DPS trooper used his vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday morning.
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa
A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Road in Mesa.
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
ABC 15 News
Man arrested for charity golf tournament scam in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE — A 57-year-old man was arrested August 8 for fraudulent schemes and theft relating to a fake charity golf tournament scam, Scottsdale police announced Sunday. Police say Robert Alexander was collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a golf tournament at the Silverleaf Golf Course.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. 6:33 p.m. A dust storm advisory has been issued for parts of Maricopa County, including Avondale, Goodyear and...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
