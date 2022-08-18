ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eww4B_0hMgwXuf00

Illinois State Police announced a major enforcement blitz Thursday to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

ABC 7 spoke to the director of ISP and critics who say even more needs to be done in light of the Highland Park 4th of July massacre.

From mid-June through the end of July, Illinois State Police said they conducted 201 statewide details to remove firearms from people who have had their FOID cards revoked for felony convictions or threatening actions.

"We will do everything in our power to prevent mass shootings and gun violence of any kind," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said.

Kelly said out of more than 1,716 FOID compliance checks from June 16 to July 31, 1,014 people in Illinois were brought into compliance, surrendering their FOID cards and transferring their firearms out of their possession.

That included Christian Rask in Batavia, who was arrested after a clear and present danger report.

"Law enforcement executed a search warrant and found a pistol, two rifles, more than a thousand rounds of live ammunition, a ballistic vest, explosives and incendiary device and bomb making materials in the individual's home," Kelly said.

Enforcement efforts began in 2019 after law enforcement learned the shooter who killed five people at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora had his FOID card revoked, but still had his guns

"We worked with the state police, I have been working with them to increase manpower to create a dedicated unit on FOID card revocation enforcement," said Sen. John Curran, R-41st District.

But Curran said new questions linger over cracks in the FOID system after the alleged Highland Park shooter, Robert Crimo III, was able to legally obtain his FOID card and firearms.

"We should expect more diligence," Curran said. "We should expect more investigation from our law enforcement agency around the FOID Act."

Illinois State Police said new emergency rules that went into effect last month are still in place, allowing more flexibility to deny a FOID application and retain clear and present danger reports.

State police said 33 departments have applied for $2 million in grants to step up FOID card enforcement.

Comments / 44

Wayne Wesley
3d ago

First of all the FOID card if illegal and against the constitution..You should not have to pay for your rights in the constitution........

Reply(7)
37
here4thecomments
3d ago

Regardless of your feelings about the foid cards, they were revoked for reasons that make those people the type you wouldn't want to have guns.

Reply(8)
9
John Clark
3d ago

You lied in your head line. 203 people had weapons seized for a total of about 1,000 weapons being seized. from people who didn't have a valid FOID card

Reply
9
Related
wcsjnews.com

Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wmay.com

Another ISP Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Violation; Trooper Unhurt

An Illinois State Police trooper is uninjured after the latest incident of a state police squad car being struck by a driver in a Scott’s Law violation. The latest incident happened early Saturday in Kankakee County. The trooper was stopped at the side of the road with lights activated around 2:30am as he investigated a prior traffic crash. Authorities say a suspected drunk driver struck the rear of the squad car while the trooper was standing in front of it. The 24-year-old driver is facing multiple charges.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Batavia, IL
Batavia, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Aurora, IL
cwbchicago.com

What kinds of sentences do judges give to people convicted of violent crimes on the CTA? Here are some recent examples.

Violent crime on Chicago’s transit system, particularly on CTA’s train lines, has been headline news for more than 18 months. The city’s police and CTA leaders have announced plan after plan to combat the problem. Yet, violent crime reports on the transit system remain stubbornly high while ridership is down about 50% compared to pre-COVID years.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Village police arrest suspects in two separate drug-related incidents, confiscating marijuana, Fentanyl-laced cocaine | Accident-and-incident

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village officers arrested suspects in two separate drug-related incidents over the weekend. Officers took into custody two boys, ages 15 and 17, both of Kenosha, after receiving report of a suspicious vehicle at the beach in the 10100 block of Lakeshore Drive early Sunday. At about...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Guns#Gun Violence#Foid#Isp#Christian#The Henry Pratt Company
WEHT/WTVW

Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora

Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc15.com

Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
BELOIT, WI
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy