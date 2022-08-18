Your Healthy Family: New studies address stroke risk and cardivascular disease

In this Your Healthy Family, we're looking at two new studies that were recently released.

The first study indicates a common piece of technology may be able to be used to screen patients for one aspect of stroke risk.

Researchers from Taiwan conducted a small study of adults using 30-second smartphone video recordings of a person's neck to detect narrow neck arteries. The study consisted of

adults that more than half of the participants had at least a 50 percent blockage that was previously diagnosed by ultrasound.

The method had an 87 percent accuracy rate of detecting stenosis in the group known to have carotid artery stenosis.

Experts say more research is needed to determine whether video recorded on smartphones is an acceptable approach in expediting and increasing stroke screening.

Another new study finds that when it comes to cardiovascular diseases, symptoms can differ between men and women.

The study from the American Heart Association finds that women are more likely to report more symptoms in addition to chest pain when it comes to a heart attack compared to men.

Women with heart failure are also more likely to report a wider variety of symptoms, are more likely to have depression and anxiety, as well as report a lower quality of life compared to men.

However, men are more likely to report chest pain than women with valve disease.

When it comes to stroke symptoms, remember to BE FAST. Symptoms can include:

B - balance issues

E - eyesight changes

F - facial drooping

A - arm weakness

S - speech difficulty

T - time to call 9-1-1

Time is one of the most crucial aspects when it comes to treating a stroke and surviving it with the best possible outcome. However, women are more likely to have additional symptoms, such as headache, altered mental state, coma or stupor.