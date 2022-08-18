Read full article on original website
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 a.m. officers responded following a call that a woman was throwing rocks at passing vehicles near the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Mulholland Drive. Officers contacted a victim and inspected her pickup. Officers saw fresh damages to the passenger side consistent with rocks being thrown at it.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct, by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:45 p.m. the 30-year was allegedly acting disorderly and blocking traffic by standing in the roadway, near the intersection of Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Washington Avenue. Officers contacted the suspect and said they observed her standing in the road, causing multiple vehicles to have to come to a stop to avoid hitting her.
DCSO JAILS ROSEBURG MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an alleged assault on Saturday. A DCSO report said just after 5:40 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly pepper sprayed a victim in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. The report said the confrontation came after the victim had left their dog in a vehicle while inside the business. The suspect told the victim that their actions were irresponsible while the victim claimed they had not been gone very long.
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Grants Pass men arrested for armed robbery of O'aces
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Two Grants Pass men are now in custody after police say they robbed a local Grants Pass business last week. According to Grants Pass Police, On August 11, at 12:04 AM, Grants Pass Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at O’aces, located at 772 Rogue River Hwy.
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL TRANSIENT FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a transient following an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 10:00 p.m. the man and a female were staying at a motel in the 600 block of West Madone Street when the suspect became aggressive and held the victim down, slapping her as she screamed. The woman fled the room and a U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service Chief Ranger, who happened to be staying in the motel, detained the man in handcuffs until police arrived.
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she fled from police on Monday. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 30-year old, who had a warrant for her arrest, was seen by an off-duty officer at a business on Northwest Aviation Drive. As an on-duty officer arrived, the suspect got into her vehicle and drove away. The officer followed the woman and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.
Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges. "My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so...
