High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser
On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame to honor seven award recipients along with 2022 inductees
The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will honor seven award recipients on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vail as part of the Class of 2022 induction ceremony. John Dakin, Ron LeMaster, Peter Rietz, Jeannie Thoren, and Chester “Chet” Upham will be inducted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at Sunday’s celebration of inspiration.
Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team
Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area. Sedillomoved to Vail...
Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront
Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
Meet the seven locals taking on the Leadville Trail 100 Run
When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.
Fall prep preview: Battle Mountain cross-country
For the last 20 years, head coach Rob Parish — with the undeniable assistance of his wife, Kelly — has put on an end-of-summer cross-country camp with the Battle Mountain boys and girls. The escape to the Breckenridge area is less about the extra thousand feet of altitude-induced red blood cell increase and more about the team meals, skit nights, senior-led games and nightly alumni talks. Heading into the 2022 season, the Huskies find themselves uniquely positioned to benefit just a little more than usual from the team-bonding, identity-finding pre-season experience.
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
Letter: Lousy work on Grand Avenue in Eagle
The town of Eagle really should have striped the newly paved roadway on U.S. Highway 6 after the school year started. That way the elementary kids could have made it an art project. It would have been better than what is there now. This is the poorest striping job I...
Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected
I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience at odds with class-action settlement effort
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end. Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the public relations push as a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday
Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
VSON’s outreach program provides year-round support for young skiers, hockey players and more.
If your kids are involved in after-school sports in either Summit or Eagle Counties, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Rachel Freeman, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. After all, Freeman acts as a go-between to offer more simplified access to VSON’s free sports...
Best: A small mountain town takes a big step
Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other jurisdictions around...
How will Vail fund potential purchase of East Vail parcel?
If Vail acquires the controversial East Vail housing parcel formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines from this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates square off in Eagle
Matt Solomon, the Republican candidate for Senate District 8, promised a boring discussion before the start of Thursday night’s debate hosted by Moving Mountains Eagle County, but he managed to keep it lively while squaring off against Democrat Dylan Roberts. The event took place inside the Eagle County building...
El Jebel development seeks rezoning approval from Eagle County
A site tour and preliminary sketch plan for a proposed residential development of 135 units in El Jebel was presented to the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday. Developers received first-round approval of the project, called The Fields, back in Dec. 2016, and are now applying for a zone change for the property from rural residential to residential multi-family.
Dow: The joys of camping
There are a few activities we do once a year — bowling, hiking Shrine Pass (now that’s a keeper), boating (rather sitting in inner-tubes drinking beer around anchored boats with our son and his friends who use their jet skis to buy more beer), and camping, … whether we like it or not.
Local organizations seek businesses for local workforce pipeline programs
For the past five years, local partners — Vail Valley Partnership, Eagle County Schools, YouthPower365, Colorado Mountain College and the Colorado Workforce Center — have been working to simultaneously build out unique career pathways for students and workforce pipeline businesses. Each year, the local success and implementation of...
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
