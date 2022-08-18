ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Civil Rights organization to send nearly half-a-million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

LULAC gifts checks to Uvalde victims and survivor families

UVALDE, TX - Families deeply affected by the Robb Elementary shooting say they're just taking it day-by-day. On Saturday afternoon, victims' families and survivors from the May 24 massacre received financial gifts from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). According to LULAC, $444,000 was raised during LULAC's nationwide...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde group petitioning to stop sale of assault weapons in Uvalde

As traction for gun reform continues to grow out of Uvalde, TX. The ways a Facebook group, Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, are pushing for different measures has gained support. "So it should be notated that we definitely protect 2nd amendment rights," says Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety member, Tina Quintanilla-Taylor. She says a petition began to stop the sale of assault weapons at gun shops in Uvalde, specifically Oasis Outback. The gun shop the 18-year-old Robb Elementary mass shooter purchased his AR-15 and ammo from.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy