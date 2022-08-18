Civil Rights organization to send nearly half-a-million dollars to Uvalde shooting victims

As traction for gun reform continues to grow out of Uvalde, TX. The ways a Facebook group, Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, are pushing for different measures has gained support. "So it should be notated that we definitely protect 2nd amendment rights," says Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety member, Tina Quintanilla-Taylor. She says a petition began to stop the sale of assault weapons at gun shops in Uvalde, specifically Oasis Outback. The gun shop the 18-year-old Robb Elementary mass shooter purchased his AR-15 and ammo from.

