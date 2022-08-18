Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Pay increase for San Antonio Metro Health, energy credit proposed in the new city budget
MONDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 was presented to city council earlier this month. This year the city is noticeably flush with cash due to revenue from CPS Energy. The question before council now is how to use...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County tax rate set at a ‘considerable reduction’
(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is applauding all efforts in setting what it believes is a fair, conservative and a “considerable reduction” of its tax rate for 2022. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the announcement during this week’s meeting of the commissioners court. “Right now, our...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility
(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
news4sanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?
SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
Comal County Commissioners Court approves 2023 budget with 8% raise for employees; excludes elected officials
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Comal County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the 2023 county budget Aug. 18 that included an 8% across-the-board pay increase for all county employees. After some public comment, however, commissioners opted to amend the...
Job schemes triple in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
KSAT 12
Bandera Road Corridor draft plan draws attention, raises some concerns from area residents
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the proposed Bandera Road Corridor draft plan. Nancy Schwartz lives off of Bandera Road. She said she doesn’t like what she’s seeing on the proposed plan for the Bandera Road Corridor.
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
High number of San Antonians back out of home sales as market cools
People are negotiating harder as homes sit on the market longer.
Safety, community well-being is a priority for Edgewood ISD Police Department
SAN ANTONIO — At Edgewood ISD (EISD), protecting the community takes a team effort, beyond what a single police department can do alone. The district’s 30 police officers are all trained to respond and neutralize campus threats. Their live feed systems and radio communications allow them to quickly collaborate with San Antonio Police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. District Police Chief Quiroga said some of his officers are trained in special weapons and tactics, and SWAT techniques.
KTSA
SAPD to auction off forfeited property to public
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has another public auction for forfeited property scheduled for Wednesday, August 24. Items including tools, electronics, clothes and jewelry will be sold starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd.
KTSA
San Antonio gas prices below state average
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake’s Dam Service Road Closes Tuesday for Herbicide Application
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close Canyon Lake’s popular Dam Service Road Tuesday for herbicide application. The road, located in Overlook Park, is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday. “We understand large numbers of people use the dam service road as a place to exercise,...
KSAT 12
Bexar County GOP hasn’t censured Cornyn & Gonzales, but chairman says it could still happen
San Antonio – Accused of breaking with their party and voting with Democrats, Sen. John Cornyn and Congressman Tony Gonzales were the subjects of a pair of censure resolutions discussed at a Bexar County G.O.P. meeting Tuesday. The resolutions ultimately didn’t pass. But the party chairman said it’s not...
seguintoday.com
Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event
(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
