Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Montgomery to mark 66th anniversary of Bus Boycott
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week. Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.
selmasun.com
Selma superintendent sets 40-day initiative to bring back 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery Police say on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 1:20 a.m., MPD responded to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to shots fired. There, an adult male victim was found who sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Help Us “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, August 27!
Alabama News Network is joining Tie and Doll, Inc. again this year to “Stuff the Truck” to help students in Montgomery Public Schools who may not have enough to eat. This is the 8th annual event, which is on Saturday, August 27, from 10-2. It is held each year outside the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie at 7946 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Food is collected to put into book bags and given to students who may otherwise only get their school lunch to eat because of hardships at home.
WSFA
1 injured in Hope Hull shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65. Deputies responded to the area on call of...
alabamanews.net
Veterans Helping Veterans with Wind Therapy
Alabama is the top state with the most veteran suicides from untreated PTSD. A Tallassee non-profit has a unique form of therapy for veterans, by using motorcycles. Operation Combat Bikesaver rebuilds old motorcycles and makes them new again while also helping rebuild veterans in the process. They are having their...
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elmoreautauganews.com
WANTED: US Marshals seek Pierre Vonta Provo; Could be in Montgomery Area
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of Fugitive Pierre Vonta Provo. Provo is described as a black male, 5’9 ft.in height, weighing approximately 140 lbs. Pierre Vonta Provo is wanted for the charge...
WSFA
5 cold case homicides revisited by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is focusing new attention of five cold case homicides in hopes someone can help solve the crimes. Each day over the last week, CrimeStoppers has showcased a different case in what it calls “A Week of Action Against Violent Crime.”. Each case...
WSFA
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
alabamanews.net
Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma
Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elmoreautauganews.com
A Week of Action Against Violent Crime – Clartyra Baker Captured by U.S. Marshals
U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. As Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to work with local law enforcement during, A Week of Action Against Violent Crime, the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of Clartyra Baker, 27, who was wanted for Probation Revocation on the charge of Assault 2nd. She is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement.
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats select new Montgomery family court judge candidate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the conclusion of the controversy following the removal of the Democratic nominee for family court judge in Montgomery. Under new leadership, the Alabama democratic party has selected a replacement for Sebrina Martin, who was removed from her seat last month. But some are confused by the process to select a new candidate that took place behind closed doors.
WSFA
Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He...
wtvy.com
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
Comments / 0