Alabama News Network is joining Tie and Doll, Inc. again this year to “Stuff the Truck” to help students in Montgomery Public Schools who may not have enough to eat. This is the 8th annual event, which is on Saturday, August 27, from 10-2. It is held each year outside the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie at 7946 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Food is collected to put into book bags and given to students who may otherwise only get their school lunch to eat because of hardships at home.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO