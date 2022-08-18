Read full article on original website
How will Vail fund potential purchase of East Vail parcel?
If Vail acquires the controversial East Vail housing parcel formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines from this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
Monday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: Patience is a virtue
High Altitude Society: Eagle Valley Land Trust hosts Farm to Fork fundraiser
On a beautiful late summer evening along the Eagle River the Eagle Valley Land Trust held their annual Farm to Fork dinner to support community conservation and the protection of wildlife. Eagle Valley Land Trust plays a leading role in protecting our most precious lands while educating our community about the benefits of conserving the rural character of our county. Eagle County Land Trust provides outdoor experiences, emotional connections, and economic benefits to the community. Some of these emotional ties were evident in the conversations and presentations during the Farm to Fork event.
Vail housing purchases make units affordable for locals
The town of Vail this week purchased three homes, bringing the total to nine so far this year. The town bought two units in the Buffehr Creek condos and one in the Columbine West condominiums. The total purchase price was roughly $1.8 million. The total town spending this year on...
Eagle County launches new website featuring strategic plan
Eagle County has launched a new website dedicated to the county’s strategic plan, featuring the guiding principles and strategic goals identified by the Board of County Commissioners. The website provides frequent and detailed data-driven updates regarding initiatives such as wildfire mitigation, transportation, housing and early childhood education. In addition to a straightforward red, yellow and green-light status system depicting goal progress, constituents will hear directly from department directors and managers in quarterly video updates.
Climate Action Collaborative: Does building benchmarking actually work?
What comes to mind when you think of large greenhouse gas emissions sources? Air travel? Tailpipe emissions? Oil and gas drilling, or other forms of energy production?. To the layperson, buildings can be an unsuspecting yet substantial emissions source. In the United States, combined residential and commercial buildings’ total energy consumption accounts for roughly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions. In Eagle County, that combined total is even higher, with buildings producing 51% of greenhouse gas emissions.
Vail looking to change the way it funds special events
Events, often with town funding, are a significant part of Vail’s economy. It may be time to change how that town funding works. Vail Economic Development Director Mia Vlaar, along with Special Events Coordinator Jeremy Gross and consultant Bruce Erly, recently showed the Vail Town Council a new model for event funding.
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek announce opening dates for 2022-23 season, limit sales on lift tickets
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced their opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season on Monday, according to a release from Vail Resorts. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge, Nov. 11. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated for Nov. 23. While all opening...
Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront
Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
Eagle County School District’s call for housing garners community interest
Eagle County School District Superintendent Philip Qualman recently mailed every single homeowner throughout the county asking for their help. With 17,000 letters mailed earlier this month, the district has already received a number of responses from locals and second homeowners interested in renting to district employees. “It’s reassuring when you...
Salomone: Microstructure
The river has been slowly waning until recent rains spiked river levels and muddied up the lower Eagle River. The slowly receding water level illustrated how important microstructure is to fly anglers. A broad stroke approach is often applied when fly fishers hit the river. But the attentive wading angler finds increased success when they concentrate on breaking down a stretch of river into smaller, river formations. Concentrating on the key components during low water steers anglers towards a focus on microstructure.
Letter: Lousy work on Grand Avenue in Eagle
The town of Eagle really should have striped the newly paved roadway on U.S. Highway 6 after the school year started. That way the elementary kids could have made it an art project. It would have been better than what is there now. This is the poorest striping job I...
Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team
Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area. Sedillomoved to Vail...
Vail Pass rest area project more than just restrooms
The Vail Pass rest area project will improve the restroom facilities, but there’s a lot more involved. The $22.2 million project started work in May of this year, and won’t be finished until October 2023. A lot has to get done in that time. Four facts. The Vail...
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience at odds with class-action settlement effort
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end. Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the public relations push as a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Auto show returns to Vail in September under new name
The 13th annual Vail Concours and Show is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 in Lionshead Village 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Vail Concours draws a diverse group of automotive enthusiasts displaying cars ranging from contemporary supercars (Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren) to classic cars and many in between. Owners travel from around the country and from throughout Colorado.
Best: A small mountain town takes a big step
Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other jurisdictions around...
Vail Valley kid chef joins Brazilian food initiative
Local kid chef Nicholas Hornbostel was looking for something a little different to do this summer that would bring together his kitchen skills but also let him give back to his native country of Brazil. Several years ago, Hornbostel’s life was changed forever right after he moved to the Vail...
