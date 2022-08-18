ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Stitt gives State of the State address to Tulsa Regional Chamber

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt shared some of his accomplishments and his vision for the future of Oklahoma during his State of the State address Thursday afternoon to the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Stitt said he’s optimistic of the direction the state is heading in.

With inflation at a 40-year high, Stitt said the state has nearly $3 billion in its savings, and is ready to provide economic relief at the grocery store and gas pump.

“I’m pushing for the removal of the grocery tax. We are one of 13 states that taxes groceries and our’s is one of the highest,” he said.

Stitt told the story of meeting a woman who couldn’t pay her electric bill because the fuel charge is so high. He said the oil and natural gas industries are a priority. He also pointed out, Oklahoma is sixth in the country for oil, fourth in natural gas, and number two in wind energy.

Also feeling the inflation burn in their wallets are teachers, especially as the new school year begins and a fight for pay raises.

“We have to pay market to get the best and brightest in our state, so we’ll continue to do that,” he said.

Tulsa Regional Chamber Executive Vice President Justin McLaughlin said Tulsa is seeing strong activity when it comes to economic development and increasing tourism.

“Tourism has been accelerating. We’re seeing with the PGA and some of the things that’s happened we have about $1.2 million in earned media from the PGA. Which is a huge help,” McLaughlin said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews (D-Tulsa) applauded some of the efforts Governor Stitt has done for the state, but would like to see more support for public education by dipping into some of the savings.

“Support and invest in our kids instead of fighting and today was positive. We didn’t hear any negative about our public schools. We talked about supporting teachers, but we didn’t talk about putting more money in the funding formula and classrooms in Tulsa. Which is needed,” he said.

