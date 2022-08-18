ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Multiple injuries after UTA bus slams into vehicles in Salt Lake City

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IC8S0_0hMgtV2a00

Multiple people were injured after a Utah Transit Authority bus crashed into several vehicles during the rush hour commute in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said it was a "chaotic scene" at the intersection of 300 West and North Temple where several roads were closed to all traffic. Multiple agencies responded to the crash scene at around 4:15 p.m. to assist the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said Friday that the driver of a Toyota Camry ran a red light while driving southbound on 300 West and crashed into the bus. The bus then hit two other vehicles in the intersection.

In total, four people were injured in the crash - the driver of the Camry, the bus driver and two bus passengers, police report.

Dustin Posell was one of the drivers involved in the crash. He said he was driving home from work in his Toyota Prius as he usually does. He was stopped at a red light when the bus came crashing toward him.

“The bus driver looked really shaken up,” Posell said. “I saw him like, what just happened. You know, you lock eyes with somebody and I just saw him as soon as he hit the car and everything that happened.”

He said it was a “scary” incident and is thankful he is okay. Posell added that many people came up to help when they saw what we going on.

The driver of the Camry was critically injured, while two passengers on the bus and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, it was believed the driver of the Camry had a medical episode, however, police say they are now investigating the driver of the Camry for impaired driving.

"Our hearts go out to everyone that was on that bus. Our hearts go out to the people who were involved with this incident," said Brent Weisberg, public information officer for the Salt Lake City police. "You know, it's a scary situation, it could have been worse."

UTA officials told FOX 13 News they are currently assessing what occurred and investing the accident.

Salt Lake City Police report no citations or arrests have been issued due to the crash yet.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

2 critical after collision in Provo Canyon

LINDON — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after colliding on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon on Sunday evening, troopers said. About 7:42 p.m., a Toyota Camry was leaving Vivian Park onto U.S. 189 when it pulled out in front of an eastbound Nissan Rogue, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The front of the Nissan collided with the driver's side of the Toyota.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah teen injured in ATV accident shares her journey to recovery

UTAH (ABC4) – 17-year-old Emily Traveller has returned home after spending months in a Colorado physical therapy clinic, recovering from an accident at the Little Sahara Desert sand dunes. Her parents say her resilience and bright spirit are what helped her heal during her recovery journey. Just last week, the American Fork community came together […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ABC4

7-year-old Lehi boy hit by car while crossing street

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A seven-year-old boy was reportedly hit by a car while riding his scooter home from North Point Elementary in Lehi on Friday. The student was hit while in the crosswalk by a driver who failed to stop, according to Lehi Police. The child sustained minor injuries, authorities say, and did not […]
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
Gephardt Daily

Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mudslide closes portion of US-6 near mile marker 201 westbound

SALT LAKE CITY — A mudslide near MM 201 westbound, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, has closed one lane on US-6 between Spanish Fork and Helper in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol says that eastbound traffic is moving slowly. The Utah Department of Transportation Traffic, UDOT Traffic,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

No injuries reported after FrontRunner train grazes front bumper of vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — No injuries were reported after an accident involving a FrontRunner train and a vehicle Friday afternoon, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky. Arky says FrontRunner grazed the front bumper of the vehicle. He says a bus bridge was in effect Friday evening between North Temple and Woods Cross until the car could be removed off the track.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Bus Driver#City Police#Traffic Accident#Uta#Utah Transit Authority
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah

UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
RIVERTON, UT
gastronomicslc.com

This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game

Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Gephardt Daily

Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden

CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden. The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

30 firefighters respond to Ogden apartment complex fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Fire Department crews responded to a three-story apartment complex fire Saturday morning. At approximately 12:39 a.m., fire crews were dispatched on reports of an apartment fire at the 3400 block of Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Fire units arrived on scene to discover the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames. […]
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy