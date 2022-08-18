Multiple injuries after UTA bus slams into vehicles in Salt Lake City

Multiple people were injured after a Utah Transit Authority bus crashed into several vehicles during the rush hour commute in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said it was a "chaotic scene" at the intersection of 300 West and North Temple where several roads were closed to all traffic. Multiple agencies responded to the crash scene at around 4:15 p.m. to assist the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said Friday that the driver of a Toyota Camry ran a red light while driving southbound on 300 West and crashed into the bus. The bus then hit two other vehicles in the intersection.

In total, four people were injured in the crash - the driver of the Camry, the bus driver and two bus passengers, police report.

Dustin Posell was one of the drivers involved in the crash. He said he was driving home from work in his Toyota Prius as he usually does. He was stopped at a red light when the bus came crashing toward him.

“The bus driver looked really shaken up,” Posell said. “I saw him like, what just happened. You know, you lock eyes with somebody and I just saw him as soon as he hit the car and everything that happened.”

He said it was a “scary” incident and is thankful he is okay. Posell added that many people came up to help when they saw what we going on.

The driver of the Camry was critically injured, while two passengers on the bus and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, it was believed the driver of the Camry had a medical episode, however, police say they are now investigating the driver of the Camry for impaired driving.

"Our hearts go out to everyone that was on that bus. Our hearts go out to the people who were involved with this incident," said Brent Weisberg, public information officer for the Salt Lake City police. "You know, it's a scary situation, it could have been worse."

UTA officials told FOX 13 News they are currently assessing what occurred and investing the accident.

Salt Lake City Police report no citations or arrests have been issued due to the crash yet.