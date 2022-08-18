Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Morning Thunderstorms
Partly cloudy this morning with a few showers and t-storms, mainly over southeast WA and northeast Oregon. Skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. An upper-level disturbance an active complex of thunderstorms this morning stretching...
nbcrightnow.com
Winds Increasing Tonight, Warm and Muggy...A Little Cooler This Weekend
Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy, winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades. Overnight lows in the 60s.
Yakima Herald Republic
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
seattleschild.com
MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!
Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
seattlemet.com
The Enchantments Is Washington's Most Spectacular Hike
A wonderland of Alpine Lakes sits between knife-sharp peaks and brilliant yellow trees; beyond Aasgard Pass lies this real haven of gnomes and leprechauns, or at least Gnome Tarn and Leprechaun Lake. Here, just east of Leavenworth in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness and reachable only on foot, are the Enchantments.
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Chronicle
Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend
The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
KOMO News
Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
Traffic backing up on I-90 at state line now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vehicle fire on the shoulder of I-90 westbound blocked traffic near the state line earlier on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO said to expect long delays in the area during the time of the backup. Traffic is now fully open in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima
As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
Only PNW tortoise rescue center is in Tri-Cities. ‘I clean up after the pet industry’
“We have a lot to learn from tortoises.”
nbcrightnow.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Ruppert Road closed August 22-24
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Ruppert Road in West Richland is closing Monday, August 22-Wednesday the 24 for a utility installation. The road is closing between Van Giesen and Keene Rd. so be sure to plan ahead and give yourself some time when heading that direction.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
