Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Morning Thunderstorms

Partly cloudy this morning with a few showers and t-storms, mainly over southeast WA and northeast Oregon. Skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. An upper-level disturbance an active complex of thunderstorms this morning stretching...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Winds Increasing Tonight, Warm and Muggy...A Little Cooler This Weekend

Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy, winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades. Overnight lows in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Yakima Herald Republic

Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass

Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Kittitas, WA
seattleschild.com

MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!

Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

The Enchantments Is Washington's Most Spectacular Hike

A wonderland of Alpine Lakes sits between knife-sharp peaks and brilliant yellow trees; beyond Aasgard Pass lies this real haven of gnomes and leprechauns, or at least Gnome Tarn and Leprechaun Lake. Here, just east of Leavenworth in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness and reachable only on foot, are the Enchantments.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
KOMO News

Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima

As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton

Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
TIETON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

ROAD CLOSURE: Ruppert Road closed August 22-24

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Ruppert Road in West Richland is closing Monday, August 22-Wednesday the 24 for a utility installation. The road is closing between Van Giesen and Keene Rd. so be sure to plan ahead and give yourself some time when heading that direction.
WEST RICHLAND, WA

