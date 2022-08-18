Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Captures Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna’s Drunk Driving Arrest
Just 15 months after an arrest for aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, Marcell Ozuna is back in cuffs. Norcross Police officers apprehended Ozuna after the Atlanta Braves’ outfielder was speeding and failed to maintain his lane. The arrest occurred early on Friday morning. Ozuna’s domestic violence issues last...
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Phillies Pitcher Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury
The bullpen has long proven a problem area for the Philadelphia Phillies. While they seemed to solidify that group, they're now short-handed during the stretch run. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team confirmed that veteran Corey Knebel is out for the season because of a tear in his right shoulder capsule.
Marcell Ozuna responds to DUI arrest from Braves clubhouse (Video)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna has spoken after his DUI arrest. Hours since he was arrested by Norcross police for a DUI and failing to maintain his lane, Marcell Ozuna briefly spoke with the local media … live from the Atlanta Braves clubhouse…. This is Ozuna’s third year...
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police
Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Braves announcer didn’t hold back when trolling Marcell Ozuna in return
Marcell Ozuna made his return to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday and the broadcast team didn’t hesitate to troll him at the plate. After being arrested for DUI last week in Georgia, Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna returned to the lineup on Sunday for the series finale against the Houston Astros. Not only was he greeted by a host of booing fans but the broadcast team didn’t hesitate to take their own shot at Ozuna.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees fans boo Hal Steinbrenner during Paul O'Neill ceremony
As Yankees fans celebrated the career of Paul O’Neill on Sunday, they took out their frustrations on the current team when Hal Steinbrenner was introduced on the field.
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
ESPN
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez bothered by in-game fireworks, hospitalized in Atlanta area
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez felt ill on the field, exited abruptly and was transported to a local hospital during Friday night's game against the Braves in Atlanta. Speaking after his team's 6-2 loss, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez had shortness of breath, which was made worse by the smoke in the air after the Braves shot off fireworks at Truist Park.
