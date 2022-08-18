Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
Wave 3
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
953wiki.com
Overnight Drug Arrest by Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Reveals Drug Transactions Record
Sheriff Goodin is warning drug dealers that they will be arrested. Scott County-On 8-19-2022, a vehicle stop was conducted by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy First Sergeant Charlie Morgan and "K-9 Zeus" on State Roade 56 in Scott County, resulting in the arrest of Cierra Knieriem, 24 of Salem, Indiana. Knieriem was arrested for possessing and dealing in Methamphetamine and Cocaine as a result of the on-scene investigation. Furthermore, records were located in the vehicle listing various alleged illegal dealings where drugs were possibly sold in and around Scott County. Cierra Knieriem was transported to the Scott County Jail where she was incarcerated. In addition to possessing Methamphetamine and Cocaine, Knieriem was also charged with dealing in both substances, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Endangering.
wvih.com
LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges
Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
KSP arrest 8 after incident at State Fair
Initial investigations into the incident suggest that a group of individuals incited panic with noise-making devices that were mistaken to be gunfire.
spectrumnews1.com
Police confirm nine arrests after panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed they received an initial report at approximately 9:20 pm on Aug. 20 of...
Nine people arrested after panic started after loud noise created at Kentucky State Fair
Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.
What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
Wave 3
Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges
One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
WLKY.com
Man shot by another driver while driving on Gene Snyder in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot on the Gene Snyder in an incident Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 7:45 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. When they got there, police...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
953wiki.com
Three Arrest On Drug Related Charges
August 19, 2022, Madison Police executed a narcotic search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of W. Sixth Street. The warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotic investigation led by Officer Cameron Blankenship, Detective Kyle Cutshaw, Detective Shawn Scudder and Detective Ricky Harris. During the...
Human remains discovered in Butchertown leads to death investigation, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A body discovered in Butchertown has led police to conduct a death investigation. Metro Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Not many details were made available, but police said the...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges
August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
Wave 3
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man shot multiple...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
WLKY.com
Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
whopam.com
Woman facing multiple charges following Christian Co. pursuit
A Crestwood resident is facing multiple charges in Christian County, following a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tyler DeArmond was patrolling in the area of Dawson Springs Road in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle—when the sheriff found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one, he attempted to make contact with the driver. That’s when the vehicle reportedly sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
