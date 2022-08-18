ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Man injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Overnight Drug Arrest by Scott County Sheriff's Deputies Reveals Drug Transactions Record

Sheriff Goodin is warning drug dealers that they will be arrested. Scott County-On 8-19-2022, a vehicle stop was conducted by Scott County Sheriff's Deputy First Sergeant Charlie Morgan and "K-9 Zeus" on State Roade 56 in Scott County, resulting in the arrest of Cierra Knieriem, 24 of Salem, Indiana. Knieriem was arrested for possessing and dealing in Methamphetamine and Cocaine as a result of the on-scene investigation. Furthermore, records were located in the vehicle listing various alleged illegal dealings where drugs were possibly sold in and around Scott County. Cierra Knieriem was transported to the Scott County Jail where she was incarcerated. In addition to possessing Methamphetamine and Cocaine, Knieriem was also charged with dealing in both substances, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated - Endangering.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

LMPD Sergeant Fired After FBI Charges

Following a pre-termination meeting with Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Kyle Meany and Chief Erika Shields on Wednesday, Shields made the decision to fire Meany on Friday. Meany, who had received a reprimand by the department in relation to the Breonna Taylor case, began his pre-termination process hours after the FBI’s recent charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Williamsport, KY
City
Louisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Police confirm nine arrests after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed they received an initial report at approximately 9:20 pm on Aug. 20 of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
William Perez
Wave 3

Former Bullitt County deputy sheriff arraigned for rape charges

One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. JCPS implementing audio enhancement devices in every classroom. New audio technology is coming to each and every JCPS classroom. Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread. Updated: 5 hours ago. New government numbers show...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Fraud#Cuban
953wiki.com

Three Arrest On Drug Related Charges

August 19, 2022, Madison Police executed a narcotic search warrant on a residence in the 200 block of W. Sixth Street. The warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotic investigation led by Officer Cameron Blankenship, Detective Kyle Cutshaw, Detective Shawn Scudder and Detective Ricky Harris. During the...
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Carrollton Man On Drug Charges

August 18, 2022, Madison Police arrested Christopher S. Rodgers 50, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Rodgers was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop executed by Madison Police Patrolman Kyle Potter. Officer Potter Stopped Rodgers at Walnut Street and U.S. Highway #421 for speeding. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle in which Rodgers was operating. In addition, Rodgers was found to be operating his vehicle with expired license plates and on a suspended drivers license.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman facing multiple charges following Christian Co. pursuit

A Crestwood resident is facing multiple charges in Christian County, following a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tyler DeArmond was patrolling in the area of Dawson Springs Road in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle—when the sheriff found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one, he attempted to make contact with the driver. That’s when the vehicle reportedly sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
