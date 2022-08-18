Effective: 2022-08-22 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Socorro. In west central New Mexico, Catron and Cibola. * WHEN...Until 315 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1213 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms tracking towards the southeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Socorro, Northeastern Catron and South Central Cibola Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO