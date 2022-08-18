Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Hatillo, Lares by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Camuy; Hatillo; Lares FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Camuy, Hatillo and Lares. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Orange and Rockland. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffern, Sloatsburg, Montebello, Hillburn and Tuxedo Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Utuado FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Adjuntas, Jayuya and Utuado. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Urban flooding, and rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 113 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Adjuntas, Utuado and Cayuco. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nelson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Nelson. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:01:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Carolina and San Juan. * WHEN...Until 200 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1201 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Socorro. In west central New Mexico, Catron and Cibola. * WHEN...Until 315 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1213 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms tracking towards the southeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Socorro, Northeastern Catron and South Central Cibola Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sussex County through 315 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millville, or 15 miles north of Ocean City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Millville, Henlopen Acres, Long Neck, Ocean View, South Bethany and Dewey Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, South Central Duval, Western Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Eastern Clay; South Central Duval; Western Clay; Western Duval Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Clay and southern Duval Counties through 230 PM EDT At 141 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cecil Field to Riverside. These storms were nearly stationary. Storms have begun to develop and merge along a line over downtown Jacksonville. Minor flooding will be possible for flood-prone areas in Jacksonville. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Orange Park, Unf, Baymeadows, Ortega, Oakleaf Plantation, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Cecil Field, Nas Jax and Normandy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN SOMERSET AND EAST CENTRAL HUNTERDON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris; Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES At 144 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hopatcong, Franklin, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Lake Mohawk, and Highland Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH TUESDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
Comments / 0