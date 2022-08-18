Read full article on original website
Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers
Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative
F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
Franklin County Schedules Mosquito Spraying In Mont Alto Borough, Quincy Township
Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes beginning around sunset on Aug. 22. Areas include Mont Alto Borough as well as Anthony Highway and Quincy Village in Quincy Township. High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus – as well as nuisance mosquitoes – have been detected in these areas. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.
Route 997: Motorists advised of delays next week in Greene Township
Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 997 at Byers Road in Greene Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along the southbound lane of Route 997. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00...
Chambersburg: Center Street improvements start
Center Street improvements will soon start in Chambersburg. Scott’s Hauling and Excavating will soon begin construction work on the first phase of the project. The Center Street Improvements Project involves total reconstruction of Center Street, from Hood Street to Reservoir Street. This will include installation of a new storm sewer system, curbs, sidewalks with ADA curb ramps; as well as reconstruction of the street with Full Depth Reclamation base course and standard asphalt wearing course.
John Lawrence Reber 1936~2022
Col. John Lawrence Reber, US Army (Ret), 86, New Oxford, PA passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home, surrounded by family and grateful to be home with his wife. He was born on Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii on April 25, 1936 the son of the late Col. Edward Cassel, US Army (Ret., USMA ‘28) and Betty Rose Reber.
Franklin County: Deed transfers August 10-16
Deed Transfers for August 10-16, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office. The documents are a public service for our readers.
Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman 1936~2022
Mr. Eugene T “Gene” Kauffman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, August 15, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 16, 1936 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey E. and Minnie V. (Galloway) Kauffman. He and his wife of over...
Tina L Woodring obituary 1958~2022
Tina L Woodring, age 63, of McConnellsburg, PA, formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, PA. Tina was born on November 19, 1958, in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of the late Theodore B. Woodring and E. Louise Stahley Woodring of McConnellsburg, PA.
Mary Alice Rice obituary 1941~2022
Mary Alice Rice, 80, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Chambersburg, passed away August 18, 2022 at Gardens At Gettysburg. She was born on October 8, 1941 in Quincy, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Bessie (Bakner) DeHart. She had worked as a seamstress at Clothing Manufacturing factories. Mary is survived by her...
Gertrude E Greey obituary 1928~2022
Gertrude E Greey, 94, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. She was born on April 18, 1928, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Felker) Pinion. Gertrude was a 1949 graduate...
Marvin E “Bus” Harr obituary 1950~2022
Marvin E “Bus” Harr, 71, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Monday, August 15th, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Marvin was born in Big Cove Tannery, PA on August 18, 1950, a son of the late Virginia M. (Gordon) and Ernest G. Harr. He served six years in...
Judith Ann Unger obituary 1945~2022
Judith Ann Unger, 76, of Greencastle, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Chambersburg. Born September 29, 1945 in Williamson, PA, she was a daughter of the late Warren Noble and Beatrice Marie Stains Poper. Judith was raised in Williamson and attended high school. She worked as a seamstress...
Christopher Paul Maghee Sr 1938~2022
Christopher Paul Maghee Sr, 84, of Shippensburg, PA and formerly of Chambersburg and Philadelphia, passed away on August 4, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Charles C. Maghee and Cordelia Jenkins Avery. Through the years, Christopher received several awards. Some of...
Shirley Mae Huntsberry obituary 1936~2022
Mrs. Shirley Mae Huntsberry (Stoops), 85, formerly of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Berwick Retirement Village, Berwick, PA. Born October 18, 1936 in the Roadside area of Washington Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Percy M. and Ida B. (Bonar) Stoops.
Robert E Bless obituary 1942~2022
Robert E Bless, 79, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Sunday, August 14 2022 in his home. Born September 11, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Charles E. Bless, Sr. and Ruth (Foust) Bless. He was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the...
Mary Hartman Coleman obituary 1921~2022
Mary Hartman Coleman, age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Brookview Healthcare Center, Chambersburg. Mary was born July 19, 1921 in St. Thomas, PA, as the daughter of the late Paul Edmund Hartman and Emma Grace (Ricker) Hartman. Mary graduated in the Class of 1947...
Friends of Legal Services Book Sale to Kick Off On September 16th
Over 70,000 books will go on sale at bargain prices when the 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale opens its doors on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9:00 AM. “We are thrilled to be able to invite the public to our book sale again, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Carolyn Carter, a volunteer with the organization. “We have far more books than ever before, on every topic imaginable—and we’re at the Chambersburg Mall, a much more spacious location than in the past, with acres of parking.”
Ronald W Speelman obituary 1974~2022
Ronald W Speelman, 48 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at the home of his brother on Monday, August 15, 2022 after his battle with cancer. Born July 8, 1974 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Judith A. Tully of Gettysburg and the late Raymond W. Speelman. Ron was...
