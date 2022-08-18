ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son collected dead father's funds as body decomposed for years, officials say

By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Calaveras County authorities say a man left his late father’s body in a chair in their home in the Sierra Nevada foothills for years in order to access his funds, until he too died last month.

Randall Freer, 63, died July 13 after he was leaving a business in Jackson, Calif., in Amador County and experienced an undisclosed medical condition, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Stark.

To notify relatives of the son's death, a sheriff’s deputy arrived at about 10 a.m. on July 13 at the residence, in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway in Wallace, Stark said. The deputy initially thought no one was home but heard a noise that he believed to be a fan.

Stark said the deputy peered through the window and saw a deceased person — later identified as Randall Freer's father, Ada Clinton Freer, 91 — sitting in a recliner. The deputy alerted the detective division to come help investigate.

The level of decomposition of the body suggested it had been there for more than three years, Stark said.

“It was severely decomposed with partial skeletal remains,” he said. “In my 28 years of law enforcement, this type of investigation is extremely rare. We don’t typically find someone who has been dead for so long inside a residence.”

Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio identified the body as Randall Freer's father. There were no signs of foul play, but the cause and manner of death could not be determined because of the condition of the remains.

Raggio said he had conducted his own investigation and went to a bank, confirming that the last time Ada Freer signed a check was in 2016, but that Randall Freer was on his father's account and had been collecting funds until his own death last month.

"The son assumed the dad's identity, and I suspect that he was probably living with his dad and living off his father," Raggio said. "When his father died, he discovered him and just left him sitting in the chair in the home and kept using his funds for his own purposes. In order to use the money, he couldn't say that the dad passed away, so he was [also] collecting Social Security and retirement."

Stark said he couldn't confirm the details of the coroner's account, citing the ongoing investigation.

Since the father's date of death was listed as the date when he was found, Raggio said the funds wouldn't be recovered, unless other family members hire an attorney on their own.

Raggio said the coroner’s office has contacted one of Ada Clinton Freer’s nephews in San Andreas to take over the estate.

"If the son was still alive, the guy would still be sitting there, basically,” the coroner said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office adds tactical tool

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have to make more room in its garage after getting the go-ahead to purchase a $520,000 Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle. The modified Caterpillar with a cab has ballistic resistant glass and NIJ certified level IV...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto man arrested for kidnapping and vandalism after trying to kidnap child

MODESTO — A Modesto man was arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex-wife's sister's home and trying to take a kid from the front yard of a different house.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, neighbors called 911 at 7 a.m. about a man in a grey sedan offering kids a ride to school.Three hours later, just a few minutes away, on Lassen Avenue, they got a call about the same car outside Daisy's home. Jose Mendoza broke into Daisy Sandoval's, his ex-wife's sister's, home."He broke a broom that we had, and I like he broke it to make like...
MODESTO, CA
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals He's Receiving Tips on Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

Dog the Bounty Hunter is notorious for finding lost loved ones, but he's not jumping into following through on tips of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old girl who's been missing for weeks. Rodni vanished near the Lake Tahoe area. She was last seen leaving a high school grad party near the Lake Prosser reservoir in Nevada County, CA. An estimated 200-300 people were at the same event. Only she has been declared missing.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County

NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) is responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on the scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
