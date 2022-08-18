ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
WKRG

FNFF Fan cam: Battle of Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School football fans got loud during the first week of Friday Night Football. Vigor won 7-0 over Blount. The student’s section was filled with purple in support of the Leopards. What a great way to kick off the first Friday Night Football of the year.
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy