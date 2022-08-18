Game of the Week: Defending 1-A champs Tarboro ready for annual battle with Rocky Mount

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teams that know each other very well are gearing up to face off in Our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week.

Tarboro and Rocky Mount have a rival history, and the last time these two teams faced each other, Rocky Mount came out on top 12-0. Head coach of the Tarboro Vikings, Jeff Craddock remembers this moment vividly.

“I can remember we just left that field and like I said we lost the game, and I just told my guys how extremely proud of them I am for the awesome effort that they gave me,” said Craddock.

Rocky Mount coach Jason Battle is hoping for the same outcome in this year’s game. He said one of the things they stressed after last season was senior leadership and trying to be team-led, rather than coach-led.

“We played this game last year, and we have a lot of kids that played in it so I think they understand the rivalry and the intensity that comes with this game, so I’m just hoping that all their hard work and their efforts and commitment come together (Friday),” said Battle.

Click the video above to see more.

