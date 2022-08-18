ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Game of the Week: Defending 1-A champs Tarboro ready for annual battle with Rocky Mount

By Courtney Layton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwxS7_0hMgqYa800

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teams that know each other very well are gearing up to face off in Our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week.

Tarboro and Rocky Mount have a rival history, and the last time these two teams faced each other, Rocky Mount came out on top 12-0. Head coach of the Tarboro Vikings, Jeff Craddock remembers this moment vividly.

“I can remember we just left that field and like I said we lost the game, and I just told my guys how extremely proud of them I am for the awesome effort that they gave me,” said Craddock.

Rocky Mount coach Jason Battle is hoping for the same outcome in this year’s game. He said one of the things they stressed after last season was senior leadership and trying to be team-led, rather than coach-led.

“We played this game last year, and we have a lot of kids that played in it so I think they understand the rivalry and the intensity that comes with this game, so I’m just hoping that all their hard work and their efforts and commitment come together (Friday),” said Battle.

Click the video above to see more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Myrtle Beach wins rain-shortened game with Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Myrtle Beach jumped out to an early lead and withstood the weather to win a 7-1 rain-shortened game against the Down East Wood Ducks Sunday at Grainger Stadium. The game was called in the eighth after heavy rains made the field unplayable. Before that, Myrtle Beach scored three runs for the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks rally twice, beat Pelicans

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks rallied twice in their final two innings and held on to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-5 Saturday at Grainger Stadium. The win captured the series for the Wood Ducks (59-54, 26-21 second half), winners of four straight and eight of their last nine. It also […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Defending champ Tarboro opens season with convincing win over

Coming off another 1A state championship, Tarboro began its campaign with a strong showing against Rocky Mount, winning 35-7. Usually keen to run the ball, Tarboro opened up the scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Omarion Lewis to Jamarion Dozier. From there, Tarboro stuck with their bread and butter,...
TARBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
Tarboro, NC
Sports
City
Tarboro, NC
Tarboro, NC
Football
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Football
WBTW News13

Laurinburg baseball standout Parker Byrd leaves hospital after boating accident, to begin outpatient recovery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was the good news Laurinburg native Parker Byrd and his family and friends had been waiting to hear. Byrd, an incoming freshman at East Carolina University, was discharged Saturday from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville to continue recovering from serious injuries suffered in a July 23 boating accident in […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WNCT

Big night for Wood Ducks’ offense in 14-2 win

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks had a big offensive night Friday against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, pounding out 15 hits and scoring early in a 14-2 rout at Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks (58-54) scored half of their runs in the first three innings and never looked back. Daniel Mateo was […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Pirates come up short in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The East Carolina soccer team dropped a hotly contested match 2-0 against the No. 12 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The contest was the second in as many games against a top-15 ranked team nationally. The Pirates started out by making some heady stops in the first 35-plus minutes of the game. Jazmin […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

A Pirate’s life: Getting to know some of ECU’s football players

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Off of the field, East Carolina University football players may have more in common with you than you thought. ECU football closes camp with final scrimmage 9OYS sat down with several of the Pirates during ECU’s football media day. We asked them about everything from their favorite Greenville restaurants to what […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tarboro Vikings#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Episode 42: ‘9 On The Positive Side’, 1-year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode, which marks our […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU football closes camp with final scrimmage

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Big plays on both sides of the ball highlighted East Carolina’s final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.  The controlled action, played under overcast skies with temperatures in the 70s, consisted of nearly 80 scripted plays and included all levels of the program’s current depth chart – mostly featuring younger […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU holds convocation for incoming freshmen, classes start Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inside Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University, hundreds of new students gathered for convocation on Sunday. Returning students helping with Sunday’s event were just as excited as the new students. “We’re here to introduce what’s so exciting about our campus to them,” said Prathiksha Raghavan, a senior at ECU. “So hopefully […]
GREENVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 Rolesville takes down No. 15 Pinecrest, 52-28

Rolesville, N.C. — The No. 2 Rolesville Rams took down the No. 15 Pinecrest Patriots in a rematch of a postseason matchup from last season. The Patriots looked poised to claim revenge over the Rams, as they jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Rolesville...
ROLESVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy